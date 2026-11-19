The United States is offering up to $5 million for information on the abduction and illegal detention of Layla Shweikani in Syria. The Rewards for Justice program offers a documented file for several years. It does not mean that an arrest has just intervened or that the circumstances of his death are fully established. The death certificate reported in 2018 and the US prosecutions announced in 2024 shed light on the scope of this appeal.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The United States is offering up to $5 million for information on the abduction and illegal detention of Layla Shweikani, a US humanitarian who disappeared in Syria in 2016. Rewards for Justice’s official record puts his case at the forefront, without announcing the discovery of his body or arrest. It refers to an alleged execution in Saydnaya on 28 December 2016.

What Washington is looking for

The offer covers the circumstances of kidnapping and detention. The $5 million limit is neither a guarantee to any informant nor a premium presented as exclusively related to the capture of a person in charge. The U.S. program record identifies Jamil Hassan, former head of intelligence of the Air Force, and Abdul Salam Fajr Mahmoud, former head of prison, as two men who are still on the run who may hold essential information.

This search for information must be distinguished from criminal proceedings already initiated. The opinion does not constitute a new judgment and does not alone establish individual responsibilities for the disappearance of humanitarian aid.

Reported death since 2018

Layla Shweikani’s file doesn’t start with this call. In a communication dated 19 March 2019, the Syrian Human Rights Network reported that it had seized the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. The organization placed his arrest on 19 February 2016 and reported that his family had obtained a death certificate in Damascus on 18 November 2018.

According to this document, as described by the organization, the date of death was December 28, 2016. The network then pointed out that the Syrian authorities had not acknowledged the killing and that its relatives feared reprisals by the security services if they filed a complaint.

This chronology explains the necessary caution: an administratively recorded death, the account of the conditions of detention and the judicial establishment of the circumstances of a death are three distinct elements. Presenting the case today as a disappearance of which no one would have reported the outcome would erase the information made public for eight years.

Two former officials already prosecuted in the United States

On 9 December 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the lifting of the seals on an indictment against Jamil Hassan and Abdul Salam Mahmoud before the Federal Court of the Northern District of Illinois. The prosecution involved an agreement to commit the war crime of cruel and inhuman treatment against civilian detainees, including United States citizens.

According to the prosecution, Hassan was supervising a network of detention centres comprising the prison at the Mezzeh military airport near Damascus, while Mahmoud was in charge of operations in that facility. The alleged facts covered the period from January 2012 to July 2019. The communiqué announced arrest warrants and specified that both accused remained at large. He also recalled that an indictment is not a conviction and that guilt must be proved in court.

Mezzeh should therefore not be confused with Saydnaya, the alleged place of execution mentioned in the notice concerning Layla Shweikani. The new call for information is part of an already documented record, but does not indicate that all stages of his detention, the exact circumstances of his death, or all responsibilities have been judicially established.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews