Vicente Luis Mora’s novel won the American Prize for Literature translated into the English version signed Rahul Bery. A French edition, translated by François-Michel Durazzo, was published in January under the title Mitteleuropa. Redo’s secret notebooks.

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Spanish novel Vicente Luis Mora won the National Book Award for translated literature on Wednesday 18 November in New York. The jury distinguished Centroeuropa in the English version of Rahul Bery, published in the United States by Bellevue Literary Press. The book also exists in French, under another title: Mitteleuropa. Redo’s secret notebooks.

One hundred and fifty-nine books had been submitted by publishers in the translated literature category, according to the National Book Foundation. The price here distinguishes the novel and the work which has moved from Spanish to English. For Vicente Luis Mora, writer, poet and essayist from Cordoba, the distinction comes with his first novel published in North America.

A Prussian novel that refuses to leave the dead in peace

At the beginning of the 19th century, Redo Hauptshammer arrived in a village in Prussia with the intention of cultivating the land. When he digs a grave for his wife, he finds a frozen soldier. Other bodies follow. The uniforms do not all refer to the same time, and the discoveries disturb the very ordinary project of this widower, who hoped to live from his cultures.

The jury highlighted the contrast between this desire for a simple life and the repeated outbreak of wars in the field of Redo. The narrative takes the form of fictional memories: the dead arise as the narrator tries to establish his own past. From a historically recognizable setting, the novel thus leaves conflicts of different periods to clash, instead of telling them in order.

The French translation does not bear the same title

The novel was published in Spain in 2020 by Galaxia Gutenberg. The version of Rahul Bery was first published in the UK by Peninsula Press in 2023, before the US Spring 2026 edition. The New York Prize therefore does not reward a Spanish novelty or a translation for the American edition alone.

In French, the Maurice Nadeau editions published the book on January 9, 2026, in a Spanish translation by François-Michel Durazzo. The title Mitteleuropa. Redo’s secret notebooks means the same novel, but it is not the award-winning English translation. The subtitle draws attention to the character’s voice and the form of his story, where the original title first highlighted Central Europe.

The charts also distinguish the novel Paradiso 17

The fiction prize, a separate category, was awarded to Hannah Lillith Assadi for Paradiso 17. His novel tells the story of Sufien, born in Palestine a few years before Nakba, and follows his life after exile. Abdelrahman ElGendy won the non-fiction award with Huna: A Memor of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming, a story of memory and detention. The price of translated literature comes back to the tandem formed by Vicente Luis Mora and Rahul Bery.

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