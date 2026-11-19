Optimizely specifies the perimeter of his security incident. Less than 5% of its clients would be affected, according to his latest opinion. This figure does not measure exposed Internet users or stolen data. Individual confirmations and the findings of the investigation remain necessary to assess the consequences of the attack.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Optimizely states that less than 5% of its customers were affected by the November 16 security incident. Its November 18 public update limits the scope to Web Experimentation. It does not provide a consolidated balance sheet of Internet users whose data were actually stolen.

The term « global cyberattack » is not enough to describe the exposure of each Internet user. A supplier may serve companies in several countries without all its customers being affected. And a company identified in a survey does not correspond to a number of visitors exposed, nor to a number of victims of data theft.

Optimizely specifies the perimeter of the incident

In its notice published Wednesday, November 18 at 2:49 p.m. UTC, Optimizely states that it contacted each Web Experimentation customer directly to clarify its situation. The provider claims that it corrected the problem and removed malicious content from its systems. He ensures that no other product of his offer has been affected.

The figure of less than 5% relates to its clients, according to its own communication. It does not make it possible to calculate a total of Internet users concerned. A company’s projects, sites and visitors are different units: adding them together or replacing each other would produce a misleading balance sheet.

Exposure is not a demonstrated theft

The 17 November interim report indicated that the investigation did not have any evidence to extract personal data. This formulation describes the state of the available elements, not a guarantee that nothing has been stolen. The supplier announced an investigation with an independent specialist and a final report to come.

A distinction must therefore be made between the announced correction, which concerns the security of the service, and the assessment of the past consequences for each client. The first does not automatically close the second. The last public communication consulted was dated 18 November, although the case was still being investigated on 19 November.

Focus on formal communications

For a client company, the first benchmark remains the individual confirmation of the supplier, to be forwarded to its security manager. For Internet users, a list of brands circulating on networks does not replace the notice of the service they use. An alarmist email should not become a reason to communicate a password or payment information.

Updating devices and alertness to unusual stresses remain general precautions. They alone do not determine whether a person was exposed to this incident. The specific confirmations of the services concerned and the findings of the investigation remain necessary.

Cover: Jonas Svidras / Pexels, Libnanews archive. Undated illustration, not representing any compromised device or client of Optimizely.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews