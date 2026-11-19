The Ministry of Youth and Sports announces a celebration of Independence Saturday 21 November, from 4 to 5.30 p.m., Martyrs’ Square in Beirut. Scouts and guides will participate in this event organized under the slogan « A flag, a homeland », with the two federations partners.

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The Ministry of Youth and Sports announces a celebration of Independence Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4 to 5.30 p.m., Martyrs’ Square in Beirut. The meeting will be attended by Scouts and Girl Guides on the eve of the National Day on November 22.

The event is organized in cooperation with the Lebanese Scout Federation and the Lebanese Girl Scout Federation. The statement transmitted on 19 November by Jalal Beainou announces the participation of various Lebanese Scout associations.

« A flag, a homeland »

The organizers chose the slogan « A flag, a homeland: from all Lebanon to the heart of Beirut ». The visual accompanying the announcement reproduces this formula in Arabic, with the Lebanese flag and the emblems of the ministry and the two partner federations.

The press release sets the place and time range of the celebration, without detailing the animations. It also does not specify how to register.

The convenient appointment

Date: saturday, november 21, 2026.

saturday, november 21, 2026. Hours: 4 to 5.30 p.m. Beirut time.

4 to 5.30 p.m. Beirut time. Place: martyrs’ Square, Beirut.

martyrs’ Square, Beirut. Organization: ministry of Youth and Sports, with the federations of Scouting and Guides.

ministry of Youth and Sports, with the federations of Scouting and Guides. Participation announced:various lebanese scout associations.

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