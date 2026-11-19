The Ministry of Information announces a meeting on 25 November 2026 to discuss a project on bloggers, influencers and digital media. This consultation alone does not create new obligations. Without the text published in the communiqué, it remains impossible to specify the provisions envisaged or their scope. The announced appointment should allow the professionals concerned to present their remarks. The time, address and modalities of participation remain to be specified, as does the institutional path of the project.

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The Ministry of Information announced a consultation on 25 November 2026 on a project on bloggers, influencers and digital media. Paul Morcos presented the deadline on 17 November in Sin el-Fil. It invites the professionals concerned to discuss the text and make their comments. The announcement is not worth passing a law.

Influencers: a draft for discussion

The Minister states that the project has been completed. The meeting will discuss the main provisions and gather proposals. He said that he wanted to involve specialists in a framework adapted to the sector, without prejudice to freedom of expression.

The latter describes an announced objective, not an already verifiable guarantee in each article of the project. The communiqué does not reproduce the text. It therefore does not permit the precise identification of the persons subject, the obligations envisaged or the possible sanctions.

Consultation, no new immediate obligations

For content creators, distinction is essential. The date of November 25th is an announced discussion. It does not constitute an effective date or a compliance deadline.

There is nothing in this announcement to say that a licence becomes compulsory, that a tax is introduced or that a subscriber threshold triggers a new obligation. These questions require the text of the draft and then the verification of its institutional path. The calendar of a meeting does not replace that of an adoption.

The minister had already mentioned this project during a visit to Nabatiyeh on 14 November. He presented it as a work to complement the digital sector. It distinguished this approach from the general media law, which it highlighted in its modernization.

The announcement of 17 November therefore brings above all a consultation meeting. The press release does not specify the time, the registration procedure or the address of the meeting. This practical information, such as the publication of the project itself, remains necessary to prepare for participation and to review the proposed provisions.

Illustration: laptop, undated archive photograph. It does not represent the announced consultation. Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos, Libnanews archive.

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