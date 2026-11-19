Black Eagle wins the Lebanon Blue Belt Championship with 115 points ahead of Anwar and Mont La Salle. The competition brought together 219 participants at the Émile Lahoud complex in Dékouane. The results transmitted on November 19 detail the winners, from six-year-olds to adult championship categories.

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Black Eagle won the Lebanon Taekwondo 2026 Blue Belt Championship with 115 points. Anwar finished second with 108 points, ahead of Mont La Salle, third with 50 points. Held at President Emile Lahoud’s sports complex in Dékouane–Mar Roukoz, the competition brought together 219 participants, boys and girls, from all categories.

The communiqué of the Lebanese Taekwondo Federation was transmitted on 19 November by Jalal Beainou. The meetings took place on three combat areas. The club rankings are seven points between Black Eagle and Anwar. The individual ranking ranges from six-year-olds to adult categories.

Taekwondo: the podium of blue belts

1st : Black eagle 115 points.

115 points. 2nd: Anwar 108 points.

108 points. 3rd : Mont La Salle50 points.

The championship hosted the federation’s president, Habib Zarifé, and its general secretary, Richard Abi Zeid Daou. Vice-Presidents Omar Masri and Mohammad Kazan were also present, along with Elie Nehmé, Joe Khoury and André Rostom. Anwar Nehmé, Georges Khattar, club leaders and families also witnessed the fighting.

Here are the winners of the categories in the results reported by the federation.

Boys aged six to eight

Among the six-year-old boys, Andrew Abu Zgheib, of the Black Eagle, won the category of under 20 kg.

Seven-year-olds:

Less than 20 kg: Jason Chaaya (Mont La Salle).

Less than 24 kg: Ivan Mallah (IML).

Less than 26 kg: Kevin Rizk (Black Eagle).

Less than 28 kg: Pierre Samra (Black Eagle).

Less than 30 kg: Joseph Naccache (Anwar).

Less than 32 kg: Charbel Antar (Sacré-Coeur).

Less than 36 kg: Joseph Abu Younes (Mont La Salle).

Eight-year-olds:

Less than 24 kg: Nicolas Haber (Black Eagle).

Less than 26 kg: Khaled Rahal (Liwaa Beirut).

Less than 28 kg: Mohammad Noureddine (Black Eagle).

Less than 30 kg: Émile Nasr (Mont La Salle).

Less than 32 kg: Georges Haddad (Combat Arena).

Less than 34 kg: Georges Bou Melheb (Jamhour).

Less than 36 kg: Joseph Sawwa (Taekwon).

Less than 40 kg: Albert Kaddissi (Académie des combatants).

Boys aged nine to eleven

Nine-year-olds:

Less than 24 kg: Elias Kallas (Anwar).

Less than 26 kg: Charbel Tabet (Black Eagle).

Less than 28 kg: James Ghaoui (Black Eagle).

Less than 30 kg: Karl Trabay (Bouddha).

Less than 32 kg: Assaad Fattouche (Elite Fields).

Less than 34 kg: Charbel Jerdak (Anwar).

Less than 36 kg: Samuel Achkar (Anwar).

Less than 38 kg: Brian Zakhour (Deir el-Qamar).

Less than 40 kg: Charbel Achkar (Mont La Salle).

Less than 43 kg: Pietro Boulos (Naous).

More than 43 kg: Richard Kallas (Elite Fields).

Ten- and eleven-year-olds:

Less than 28 kg: Ryan Saad (Black Eagle).

Less than 30 kg: Jacob Kroumian (Elite Fields).

Less than 32 kg: Marc Khoury (Champions Elite).

Less than 34 kg: Jad Hajj (Taekwon).

Less than 36 kg: Christopher Nakhle (Black Eagle).

Less than 38 kg: Lucas Makdesi (Black Eagle).

Less than 40 kg: Ryan Kebbé (Squadra).

Less than 43 kg: Haidar Jaafar (Al-Israa).

Less than 46 kg: Antoine Hajjar (Anwar).

More than 50 kg: Chris Matar (Black Eagle).

Girls aged seven to nine

Seven-year-old girls:

Less than 24 kg: Marita Njeim (Mont La Salle).

Less than 28 kg: Charelle Saade (Lebanon Martial Arts Club).

Less than 34 kg: Mia Berro (Académie des combatants).

Eight-year-old girls:

Less than 24 kg: Narjess Dergham (Black Eagle).

Less than 26 kg: Diala Abu Darhamin (Bashara al-Borj).

Less than 30 kg: Selena Zreik (Mont La Salle).

Less than 32 kg: Sophie Tannouri (Elite Fields).

Nine-year-old girls:

Less than 24 kg: Julia Baki (Al-Israa).

Less than 28 kg: Chloe Saliba (Anwar).

Less than 30 kg: Valentina Kheirallah (Anwar).

Less than 32 kg : Léa Khoury (Mont La Salle).

Less than 34 kg: Rimi Slim (Anwar).

Less than 40 kg: Kayla Ashkar (Anwar).

More than 43 kg: Nay Saliba (Anwar).

Girls aged 10 and 11

Less than 28 kg: Anna Aquilina Moukalled (Atallah).

Less than 32 kg: Fatima Dergham (Black Eagle).

Less than 34 kg: Guadalupe Chaban (Black Eagle).

Less than 38 kg: Haven Khattar (Taekwon).

Less than 40 kg: Myriam Sakr (Taekwon).

Less than 43 kg: Rafka Alam (Combat Arena).

Less than 46 kg: Kate Achkar (Phenician).

More than 50 kg: Gaia Hajj Assaf (Anwar).

Titles in Cadets and Cadets

Cadets:

Less than 37 kg: Jason Ghaoui (Black Eagle).

Less than 41 kg: Elie Khalil (Golden Body).

Less than 45 kg: Charbel Mahfoud (Bouddha).

Less than 53 kg: Karl Chamoun (Black Eagle).

Less than 57 kg: Mike Semoun (Charity).

Less than 65 kg: Calvin Ghanem (Black Eagle).

More than 65 kg: Serge Sarkis (Naous).

Gifts:

Less than 37 kg: Sophie Chahoud (Taekwon).

Less than 41 kg: Jouna Bitar (Elite Fields).

Less than 44 kg: Joury Khoury (Golden Body).

Less than 47 kg: Toulin Souki (Al-Israa).

Less than 51 kg: Gabrielle Ibrahim (Homenetmen Beirut).

Less than 55 kg: Raphaëlle Francis (Riyadh Beirut).

Less than 59 kg: Sandrine Abu Younes (Mont La Salle).

More than 59 kg: Hala Jammal (Al-Israa).

Juniors and adults: the other winners

Among the men’s juniors, Kevin Nassar, of the Black Eagle, took the first place of the under 59 kg. Tamim Khatib of Liwaa Rafid finished second.

Four categories are on the women’s juniors list. Kelly Achkar of the Rawda club wins at the under 52 kg. Jouella Souma, of Buddha, imposes in the under 55 kg. Mary Jane Aoun, of Black Eagle, wins less than 63 kg. Lynn Chaaya, from Taekwon, finished first with less than 68 kg.

Among men, Guy Miguel Bachian, from Combat Arena, earns less than 68 kg. Mohammad Wehbé of Budo Dojo wins less than 74 kg ahead of Ali Alexei Hijazi of Anwar. Among the women, Noémie Francis, from Riyadi Beirut, took the first place of the less than 57 kg.

Michel Majdalani, chairman of the Kyorugi Arbitration Commission, led the fighting. He was assisted by international and national arbitrators, including Ziad Faraj, Anthony Fares, Salim Asmar, Soha Kazzi, Alexandra Zeidan, Maria Zeidan and Kheireddine Faraj.

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