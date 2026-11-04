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In Tyre, solar batteries for the Mousan center

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

The Mousan centre in Tyre received batteries for its solar power with a donation from the Chinese contingent. Ambassador Chen Chuandong visited the centre’s president and local representatives. Assistance must support the continuity of educational and rehabilitation activities for persons with disabilities. The release does not specify the number of batteries, their capacity or the value of the donation. The additional autonomy provided by these equipment therefore remains to be documented.

Mousan reçoit des batteries solaires. Vue du port de Tyr, photographie d’archives de la photothèque Libnanews. Illustration géographique : cette image ne montre ni le centre Mousan ni les batteries reçues.
Vue du port de Tyr, photographie d’archives de la photothèque Libnanews. Illustration géographique : cette image ne montre ni le centre Mousan ni les batteries reçues. © François el Bacha pour Libnanews.com. Tous droits réservés.
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The Mousan centre in Tyre received a donation of batteries for solar energy from the Chinese contingent. This assistance is intended to support the continuation of its educational and rehabilitation activities with people with disabilities, according to a press release issued by the centre on Wednesday 4 November.

Solar batteries for the Mousan centre

The president of the centre, engineer Ali Charafeddine, welcomed Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong on the occasion of the donation. Representatives of the municipalities of Tyre, Burj al-Shemali and Ramiyah were present, with school principals and student families.

The centre presents these batteries as support for the stability of the environment offered to students. However, the press release does not specify the number of equipment, their capacity or the value of the donation. It therefore does not enable the additional electric range to be quantified.

Support for educational continuity

The ambassador praised Mousan’s experience, which has been active for over 30 years in special education and rehabilitation. He also expressed his willingness to continue supporting his students.

This visit is not accompanied, in the information provided, by the announcement of additional costed funding. The practical scope of the donation should be measured by the continuity of the Centre’s activities and the operation of the equipment received.

Credit Line

View of the port of Tyre, photo of Libnanews. Geographical illustration: This image shows neither the Mousan center nor the batteries received. Photo: François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. All rights reserved.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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