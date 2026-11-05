Nocturnal strikes in South Lebanon: several targeted sites

Israeli strikes hit Tallusa and its surroundings, the outskirts of Aïta al-Jabal and the area between Hadatha and Haris Wednesday evening, November 4, 2026. The dispatch for the last two villages indicated that the missiles had not exploded. On Thursday morning, a drone dropped a deafening grenade near Al-Amriyeh Mosque in the Mansouri area. These incidents followed the strike on a motorcycle in Qabrikha on Wednesday afternoon, the official record of which was one dead and one injured.

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The night strikes in South Lebanon hit Tallusa, the outskirts of Aïta al-Jabal and the area between Hadatha and Haris, Wednesday evening 4 November 2026. A Lebanese news agency reports that the missiles fired between the latter two locations did not explode. Thursday morning, a drone dropped a deafening grenade near a mosque in the Mansouri area. These events follow Wednesday afternoon’s deadly strike in Qabrikha, where the Ministry of Health announced one death and one injury.

Nocturnal strikes in South Lebanon: Tallousa and Aïta targeted

Two Israeli strikes targeted Tallousa and its surroundings on Wednesday night. The dispatch which reports them mentions the village and its perimeter, without identifying any specific building. It does not provide a human or material balance sheet. It also does not specify the type of aircraft used for these attacks.

Another report of the same evening referred to an attack by Israeli aviation on the outskirts of Ayta al-Jabal. It distinguishes this strike from two other attacks in the area between Hadatha and Haris. No balance sheet is included in this report.

This information documents several attacks in different sectors. They do not give the number of munitions used in Tallusa or Aïta al-Jabal. Nor can they identify the military targets that the Israeli army sought in these localities.

Unexploded missiles between Hadatha and Haris

The account concerning Hadatha and Haris contains a particular detail. According to the Lebanese dispatch, the two strikes between these villages did not lead to the explosion of missiles. This refers only to these two attacks. It does not apply to strikes on Tallusa or to those reported in the vicinity of Aïta al-Jabal.

The report does not describe the cause of this explosion. It does not provide authenticated photographs of the equipment or details of their condition. Nor does he report an intervention to neutralize them. The dispatches consulted do not specify their fate.

The night dispatches do not show a count of damaged housing or persons evacuated. The absence of a record at this stage does not mean that no victim or damage has been found. It simply limits the consequences that can be established from the available information.

In Qabrikha, Wednesday’s balance sheet remains separate

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Qabrikha, Marjayoun district. The emergency operations centre of the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported one death and one injury. The press release clarified the initial information, which only mentioned one injured person.

This assessment concerns the attack on 4 November afternoon. It should not be attributed to night strikes on Tallusa, Aïta al-Jabal or the Hadatha-Haris sector. The health information consulted does not specify the identity of the victims or the state of health of the injured person.

The Israeli army claims to have targeted two people whom it accuses of observing its soldiers. This justification remains that of the Israeli army. There is no independent evidence available to determine the activity of those affected.

On the same day, another Lebanese dispatch reported an Israeli military air strike on Qantara. She didn’t give a balance sheet. This episode, prior to the evening attacks, adds to the succession of reports in the South without allowing a total of victims.

Thursday morning, a grenade near a mosque

The last incident reported in this sequence concerns the Mansouri sector, Thursday morning, November 5. According to a Lebanese news agency, an Israeli drone dropped a deafening grenade near the Al-Amriyeh Mosque near the town.

The report places the device near the place of worship. He does not describe a direct strike against the building. It does not specify whether people were on site at the time of the incident. There is no human or material record accompanying this dispatch.

Credit Line

Photograph of the Lebanese-Israel border. It does not represent the attacks of November 4 and 5, 2026. © François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. All rights reserved.

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