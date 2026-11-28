The Town Hall of Rmeich has launched waste sorting and has a satellite connection. Resupply and access to services remain to be documented.

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In Rmeich, the municipality began distributing sorting bins in November and the government said it had activated a satellite connection for local government. These two measures concern the daily life of an isolated Southern municipality. They say nothing on their own about the regularity of supply or the functioning of all services.

On 10 November, the municipality of Rmeich announced the beginning of the distribution of red bins for recyclable waste, with funding from the German embassy. The device requires residents to separate the materials at the source. The circuit does not stop at the ferry; it must then be able to collect them and bring them to a treatment site. The municipal announcement does not specify the volumes already removed or the frequency of collection.

A connection for the town hall, not for all homes

On 4 November, the Council of Ministers indicated that Rmeich was one of the first administrations and organizations whose satellite Internet service had been activated. The named beneficiary is the municipality, not all inhabitants. The scheme adds a means of communication to the town hall while the United Nations has documented intermittent coverage in several border villages. There is no public record of connection hours or of households with regular Internet access in the municipality.

Fuel and aids remain separate issues

On 31 October, Mayor Hanna el-Amil spoke to Nawaf Salam about the supply of gas oil to public facilities and the expansion of social assistance programmes. Since this request, the announcement of the city hall’s connection and the launching of the sorting provide specific elements on two services, but the government’s report does not publish a timetable for the delivery of fuel or a balance sheet of aid paid in the village.

On 22 November, Nawaf Salam requested to preserve the humanitarian liaison of Rmeich, Ain Ebel and Debel after the end of the UNIFIL mandate. The situation of the three localities is not deduced from the same municipal announcements. Rmeich’s bins and connection document local measurements; availability in other villages, regular deliveries and access to services must be established separately.

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