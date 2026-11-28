In France, Smic increases by 1.6% on 1 December and the gas benchmark price by 5.8% on average. The Christmas bonus is announced from 15 December, subject to the decree. These measures concern different audiences and do not follow the same timetable.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In France, the minimum wage increases on 1 December 2026, the same day as the gas benchmark price. The Christmas premium is announced from 15 December for beneficiaries who met the conditions in November, subject to the decree. The increase in Smic is entered in the Official Journal; gas is an indicator, not all invoices.

Smic: 30.33 euros gross more per month full time

Published on 26 November, the decree of 25 November raises the minimum wage from 12.31 euros gross per hour from 1 December. For 35 hours a week, it increases from 1 867.02 to 1 897.35 euros gross per month, or 30.33 euros more. Public Service estimates the net monthly amount to EUR 1 501.94 in the general case. The amount entered in the decree is expressed in gross.

The text applies in advance the calculation of the annual adjustment and adds a boost. The increase concerns the legal floor, not all wages. In Mayotte, the decree fixes an own amount: 9,71 euros gross per hour, or 1,472.68 euros gross per month on the same basis.

Gas: an increasing benchmark price, to compare with its contract

The Energy Regulatory Commission announces an average increase of 5.8% in the benchmark price of natural gas in December compared to November. The indicator is used to compare residential offers. It does not replace the price of the kilowatt hour or the amount of the subscription shown in the supplier’s terms.

For an offer indexed to this benchmark price, the contract formula determines how the increase is passed on. A fixed price contract does not mechanically track the movement of the marker. The expenditure of the month also depends on the amount consumed, which can increase when heating works more.

Christmas premium: two dates depending on the month of entitlement

The calendar published on 27 November by Public Service provides for an automatic payment from 15 December to persons who received in November the RSA, the special solidarity allowance or the equivalent pension allowance. For those who begin to receive one of these benefits in December, the schedule provides for payment from January 2027. No form is provided to claim the bonus.

Apart from Mayotte, Public Service charges 152.45 euros for a single person without a child at the RSA and 320.15 euros for a couple with two children at the RSA. For the beneficiaries of the SASA or the AER, the amount announced is fixed at 152.45 euros excluding Mayotte. As at 28 November, the decree making the payment conditional had not been published.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews