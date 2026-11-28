Two people died after reaching the coast of Gavdos, south of Crete. Relief provided to 41 survivors, four of whom were transferred to Crete for treatment. More than 1,100 people were cared for in the region in two days.

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Two people were found dead and 41 were rescued on Saturday 28 November on the rocky coast of Gavdos, a Greek island south of Crete. Four of the survivors had to be transferred to Crete to receive treatment, according to the Greek Coast Guard report. The specific circumstances of both deaths have not been established.

Forty-one survivors released at Ampelos

The intervention took place in the rocky area of Ampelos. There were 43 rescue personnel, two of whom were found lifeless. The four persons in need of care were transported by a patrol boat to the port of Chora Sfakion, on the southern coast of Crete, in order to continue their care on land.

The Ampelos balance sheet concerns this single operation. In a separate notice published Saturday, the Coast Guard detailed three groups spotted Friday near the beach of Tripiti, for a total of 133 people. The survey also mentions interventions around Crete, particularly south of the Kaloi Limenes. Successive notices may include a series of transactions already announced: adding them mechanically would lead to counting some people several times.

More than 1,100 cared for in the region

In total, the operations carried out from the first hours of Friday to Saturday afternoon around Crete and Gavdos allowed to take care of more than 1,100 people on board boats from North Africa. This provisional assessment, based on Coast Guard figures, includes Greek and European Frontex interventions. It does not correspond to the number of passengers of a single vessel.

Arrivals continue as Greece, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria work with Rwanda to establish a return centre. The Dutch Government announced on 16 November. The project concerns people without right of residence in the European Union. It does not prejudge the status or fate of those rescued on Saturday.

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