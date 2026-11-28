At the Zuk Mosbeh public school in Kesrouan, students with disabilities received appropriate materials and rehabilitation sessions. The Lebanese inclusive education programme, to which Croatia contributes, also includes transport assistance, school support and follow-up for children displaced during closures.

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Adapted learning materials, rehabilitation sessions and, when the journey is an obstacle, transportation assistance: the Lebanese inclusive education programme works on several causes of absence from school. A delegation from the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs saw some of them at the Zuk Mosbeh public school in Kesrouan during a regional mission from 14 to 21 November 2026. She met with the management, the multidisciplinary team, students who had received appropriate equipment or care, as well as their parents.

One hundred and twenty children accompanied in Lebanon

UNICEF allocates to the Croatian contribution the needs assessment and individual support of 120 children with disabilities in Lebanon. The figure relates to the country-wide component of Croatia’s funding, not to the Zouk Mosbeh school. UNICEF does not detail how many children have benefited from each benefit: support could include rehabilitation sessions, technical assistance or a contribution to transportation, depending on the student’s situation.

Funding also covered 120 awareness-raising sessions and local activities against stigmatization of disability. This is a number of sessions, distinct from the number of children accompanied. The results of the visit do not indicate how many parents, pupils or teachers participated in these activities.

Maintain support when school closes

After the escalation of the conflict in March 2026 and the closure of public schools, part of the accompaniment was carried out in collective accommodation centres for displaced children with disabilities. The services then resumed in schools as they were reopened, according to UNICEF. The Agency does not publish a separate count for children accompanied to accommodation centres, nor does it publish a balance of attendance after their return to school.

The national policy of inclusive education approved in 2023 envisages also taking action on what the student finds in the classroom: accessible materials, materials chosen as needed and appropriate assessments. The Ministry cites in particular the development of Braille resources and the use of assistive technologies. Transport support facilitates access to the building; The educational arrangements then determine how the student can read, communicate or pass an evaluation with his or her peers.

From 30 pilot schools to 180 public schools

The Ministry of Education launched the programme with UNICEF support in the 2018-19 school year. From 30 pilot schools, it reached 180 public schools according to UNICEF performance in November 2026. Minister Rima Karami had already announced this total in December 2025. It is therefore not 180 new openings this year. Generalization by 2030 remains a goal of the ministry.

For a family preparing an enrollment, the most useful questions to ask at the institution are the helpers available on site, their frequency, the route and the person responsible for the follow-up. The visit of Zouk Mosbeh documents services actually received by students; It does not provide a schedule of admission or a list of benefits available in each of the 180 schools.

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