Manama issued a protest note to Hadi Hashem after a meeting in support of Bahraini religious in Beirut. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the government did not organize or sponsor the meeting.

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Manama issued a protest note to Hadi Hashem after a meeting in support of Bahraini religious in Beirut. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the government did not organize or sponsor the meeting.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened on Saturday 28 November the Lebanese Ambassador to Manama, Hadi Hashem. The Director General of Bilateral Relations, Abdallah bin Ali Al Khalifa, gave him an official protest note. The ministry claims that a meeting held on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in false accusations and offensive remarks against the kingdom and its justice.

A Meeting to Support Bahraini Religious

The meeting on 26 November took place in the Al-Jinan Hall, on the road to Beirut airport. Lebanese religious seminars and organizations had organized in solidarity with Shiite religious in Bahrain. Speakers denounced their convictions. The Bahraini ministry considered these statements to be interference in the affairs of the kingdom and requested the Lebanese authorities to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such meetings.

The Lebanese government says it did not take part in the meeting

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Bahrain and its judicial institutions on Saturday. He claimed that the statements made at the meeting did not commit the Lebanese State. According to his statement, the government neither called nor participated in the meeting nor provided sponsorship.

Lebanese diplomacy recalled that the Government ‘ s ministerial declaration urged Lebanon not to serve as a forum for attacks against Arab or friendly States. Manama, for his part, reaffirmed his commitment to bilateral relations. The Lebanese press release does not announce any action against the organizers.

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