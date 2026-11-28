Helmets, vests and means of transmission are part of the documented needs. Humanitarian law protects journalists, whether or not they are marked.

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A helmet, a vest and what to transmit the images: for journalists who cover Gaza, protection and means of work pose two distinct problems. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reminded editorial staff of their responsibility for the provision of security equipment. Press organisations are also asking for the possibility of bringing in information about events.

The material that protects and the one that makes it possible to publish

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) requested that the Israeli authorities allow the passage of helmets and protective vests, as well as chargers, laptops and eSIM cards. Demand dates back to 2024. It distinguishes physical protection from the ability to transmit, when gathering images and sending them to an editorial are two different tasks. This letter is not an inventory of equipment available in Gaza today.

In its follow-up updated on 4 November 2026, the IFJ recalls that local teams must have suitable professional equipment and asks employers to provide it. At that time, it recorded at least 200 Palestinian journalists and other media workers killed during the Gaza war. This is the count of this federation, which includes several media occupations.

« Press » marking does not create civil status

The International Committee of the Red Cross recalls that journalists are protected as civilians as long as they are not directly involved in hostilities. This protection does not depend on the wearing of a vest marked « Press », nor on a registration with the ICRC. A helmet is not a guarantee against a strike and its absence does not remove the journalist’s rights.

CPJ also recorded in its documentation, which was arrested at the end of April 2026, testimonies and facts explaining why some journalists feared that the « Press » marking could expose them. This indicates a perceived risk on the ground: it is not enough to establish the intention behind each strike. Access to equipment, employers’ responsibilities and the protection of journalists by parties to the conflict remain three distinct issues.

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