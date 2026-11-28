The Internal Security Forces announced concrete work in front of the ABC on 4 November. Their opinion does not document any transfer of roads. Under Lebanese law, both operations are dealt with separately.

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The Internal Security Forces announced concrete work in front of the ABC on 4 November. Their opinion does not document any transfer of roads. Under Lebanese law, both operations are dealt with separately.

On November 4, at 8 p.m., a contractor was to sink concrete in front of the ABC mall in Ashrafieh. The Internal Security Forces (ISF) had warned motorists of a traffic development of about half an hour. The public notice identifies the location and duration of the intervention. It does not specify the final layout of the track or the financing of the site. Nor does he announce a transfer of a section of street.

Road works and disposal: two different acts

In Beirut, the governor exercises municipal executive authority, according to article 67 of Decree-Law 118 of 1977. The municipal council shall retain the powers conferred on it by section 49, in particular with regard to planning of roads, decommissioning of public property in the municipal public domain and acceptance of donations. If a part of the communal public domain is to be declassified, the relevant deliberation shall be subject to the approval of the Minister of the Interior, in accordance with Article 62. Decommissioning, if it occurs, is not in itself a sale or transfer of ownership.

The Council of State recalled the difference in its Decision No. 343 of 5 February 2020 concerning another municipality: it annulled a provisional occupation authorisation which limited the common use of a road remaining in the public domain. This decision does not concern the ABC; it explains why the conditions of use of the street matter, regardless of the name of the holder in the cadastre.

Exhibits that could be used to determine

In order to determine whether the development in front of the ABC changes the right-of-way or the use of the street, it should be possible to compare the approved plan of work with the cadastral plan and, if necessary, read the municipal deliberation and its approval decision. The circulation bulletin of 4 November is none of these documents. Libnanews did not find any public act establishing a change in track status.

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