Three films from the Catch It Again cycle in Mar Mikhaël show how crises fit into a family dinner, relationship or trip to Beirut.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Beirut, Metropolis has until 29 November a cycle devoted to Lebanese films. Three titles ofCatch It Againthey make a war, a crisis or their traces feel from a choice of life, a meeting or a trip to the city.

An intimate decision in Lebanon of 1976

InStray Bullet, of Georges Hashem, Noha is about to get married. On a Sunday in August 1976, while her family prepared a dinner in her honour, she changed her mind. By anchoring the story on this day of the civil war, the film brings together two constraints: violence that wins ordinary places and a personal decision that the family thought was already settled. The challenge is not to reconstitute the front, but to show what can still be decided at home when choices close around you.

A meeting that the present does not leave alone

Before They ArrivalAshraf Mtaweh, reverses the relationship to the past. Samer and Rana are looking for a moment of intimacy in a Lebanon that is working through political, economic and social crises. Circumstances that they do not master interrupt their encounter. WhereStray Bulletin a break-up in a specific month of 1976, Mtaweh’s film puts pressure on the time that two people hope to spend together.

Beirut seen by a young man who loses

The animated short filmWaves« Ely Dagher » follows Omar between the suburbs and a Beirut as close as it is difficult to know. Winner of the Palme d’or short film in Cannes in 2015, he did not approach the city by a wartime chronology or its divisions by an explanatory map. The character’s journey reveals what it can mean to him to belong to a city whose part seems inaccessible. The house, the time of an appointment and the way in Beirut are thus three distinct ways of telling the effects of crises without reducing them to their most visible scenes.

The upcoming meetings at Metropolis

Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m.:Before They Arrival. Friday, 27-6 p.m.:Portrait of a Certain Orientthen at 8 p.m.:Stray Bullet. Saturday 28 to 6 p.m.:Treat Me Like Your Motherat 8 p.m.: lebanese short films, includingWaves. The cinema is located on Pharoun Street in Mar Mikhaël. The Metropolis announces 500,000 Lebanese pounds for film screenings and opening of the window at 4:00 p.m.

Archive photo: distribution of food in Mar Mikhaël and Gemmayze districts after the explosion in Beirut port, August 2020. This is neither a film scene nor a photograph of the cycle. François El Bacha / Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews