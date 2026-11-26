The strike of 25 November gave help to the drivers on the table. The budget proposal was sent back to committee on 12 November and is not a payment decision.

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The road transport conflict in Lebanon also played a role in Parliament. On 12 November, MEPs referred to the committee a draft additional appropriation of £1,450.8 billion for public passenger drivers. It is neither a vote nor a payment schedule. The federations put the question on the table during their mobilization on 25 November.

Three months of support and beneficiaries to be identified

The draft transmitted to Parliament by Decree No. 3988 provides for three months of support. The decree transmits the project: it does not open credit alone. The record of the meeting of 12 November classifies it in the texts referred to the committees, not in the list of adopted texts.

The Finance and Budget Committee had already identified a fundamental difficulty on 12 October: should the aid be paid to the person holding the public transport plate or to the person who actually drives the vehicle? She had asked the Department of Finance to clarify the terms of distribution, the effect on the Consolidated Revenue Fund and the support policy beyond the three-month period. The answer is as important as the overall amount: the same system can affect different people according to the criterion chosen.

Link to official tariffs

Trade union officials defend the principle of assisting drivers in exchange for maintaining official tariffs. There is still a need to distinguish between the condition announced in the discussions, the rule that would be included in an agreed framework and the controls that would ensure compliance. The parliamentary documents reviewed do not list beneficiaries or date of payment.

The mobilisation on 25 November also focused on registration rules, fuel taxation and competition considered by the sector to be irregular. The transfer of the credit to the committee does not resolve these cases. According to Bassam Tleiss’s announcement, December 2 remains a conditional deadline in the absence of a government response, not a new, confirmed disturbance program.

Illustration: traffic in Nahr el-Kalb in March 2021, archive Libnanews unrelated to the rallies of November 2026.

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