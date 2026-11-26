The Emirian Coast Guard recovered the body of Mohammad Hossameddine Al-Otaibi, who disappeared after the 17 November attack on an ADNOC vessel. Amman confirmed the discovery on Thursday and organized with his family and the Emirates the repatriation of the body for burial in Jordan. Eleven other sailors were injured.

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The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday 26 November that the Emirian Coast Guard had found on Wednesday, near Ras al-Khaimah, the body of Jordanian seaman Mohammad Hossameddine Al-Otaibi. He had been missing since the 17 November attack on a ship belonging to the ADNOC Logistics & Services company crossing the Strait of Ormuz.

The body found eight days after the disappearance

The spokesman for Jordanian diplomacy, Fouad Majali, said that the Ministry’s operations management and the Jordanian embassy in Abu Dhabi coordinated with the Emirian authorities and the sailor’s family for his burial in Jordan. He thanked the Emirates and Oman for their participation in the research. The Department did not announce a date of repatriation.

On Sunday, 22 November, Amman said he was continuing the search with his maritime authority and embassies in Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Wednesday’s discovery ends the uncertainty about the fate of the sailor. The Jordanian communiqué places the discovery near the Ras al-Khaimah coast; It does not present this place as the place of attack.

Eleven other injured crew members

In its November 18 release, ADNOC Logistics & Services indicated that the attack had occurred the night before during the strait crossing. The company reported one missing and eleven injured. She said she evacuated the other crew members and did not designate any person responsible for the attack. As at 26 November, the result of this incident was a death confirmed by Amman and 11 injured by the shipowner.

This assessment concerns the vessel under attack on 17 November. It does not include the separate incident reported on 25 November west of Dubai, where the master of another tanker reported a nearby explosion without reported injury or injury.

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