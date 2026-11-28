Author of the publication, social network, Google or police: steps to request the removal of a child photo or to report a danger in Lebanon.

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In Lebanon, the removal of a photo of a child placed online is not a one-stop shop. The author of the publication may delete it, a platform may withdraw it under its rules and justice may be seized. Removing the publication, preventing it from appearing in Google and reporting a threat are three distinct steps.

Start with where the image is published

If it is an ordinary photo published by a relative, school, association or media, the first contact is often the account or page manager. A specific request, indicating the link of the publication and explaining why the child is identifiable or exposed, allows to request not only withdrawal but also cessation of the transfers by the account concerned. This approach is not appropriate if contacting the person is likely to aggravate the danger or alert an alleged exploiter.

If the author does not reply, or if the publication circulates on several accounts, the legal representative can pass through the privacy forms of each platform. Remove the content at source and remove it from a search result are two separate operations. The deletion of a publication also does not erase copies already circulated by other accounts.

For a non-explicit photo, the minor or his representative may ask Google to remove it from its results. The form asks the address of the image itself, and not only the address of the page. Google includes an exception for public interest images. A removal removes Google’s results and thumbnails, but not the host site file.

The right to privacy does not disappear in a public place

Article 16 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child protects the privacy, honour and reputation of the child. In Lebanon, Law 81 of 2018 regulates the processing of personal data. In a notice issued on 24 November, the National Human Rights Commission recommended strengthening privacy guarantees, including in the digital space. This opinion concerns a proposal for a law: it does not itself introduce a new remedy. The Parliamentary Human Rights Committee postponed further consideration of the text until Thursday 3 December at 10 a.m. Beirut time, or 10.30 a.m. due to lack of quorum. At the same time, restrictions that protect the image of minors involved in legal proceedings have their own scope of application.

The analysis must distinguish an anomaly photo, an image that reveals an address or a situation of vulnerability, and a publication that relates to harassment or exploitation. Making a face blurry is not always enough: a uniform, a name in the legend or place indicated can still identify the child.

If there is danger or exploitation, do not rebroadcast

In the event of a suspected threat, blackmail or sexual exploitation, the publication should be promptly reported to the platform and the authorities. The Internal Security Forces direct their « Balligh » reporting service and report on 01 293 293 to the Cybercrime Bureau. It is not necessary to download or transfer a potentially abusive image, even to alert the entourage. The link, account name and time of the finding can help locate it without re-circulating it. In the event of blackmail, ISPs recommend that the threat be reported without yielding to the author’s requests.

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