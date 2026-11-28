On 25 November, Neuralink announced that it had received FDA green light to launch the LINK trial. Slideshows are not valid for sale.

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Moving a cursor without moving the hand is already possible for participants in the Neuralink trials. On 25 November, the company announced that it had received FDA’s green light to launch LINK, a pivotal trial in people with severe paralysis related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The announced authorization concerns the test, not the marketing of the implant.

What the cursor does

In the system presented by the company, the implant records brain signals associated with an intention to move. A software takes a digital control. The instructions given to participants are, for example, to imagine a hand movement to direct the pointer. According to Neuralink, users of his tests can usually move the cursor and simulate left, right and central clicks of a mouse. Performance varies from participant to participant.

This allows the company’s published demonstrations to choose an item on the screen, communicate or use certain games. Functions such as chair or robotic arm steering are tested separately and are not available to all participants. The demonstration of a pointer does not imply the recovery of a physical movement or the reading of thoughts in general.

The next test focuses on daily use

Neuralink says it relies on more than 30 people based in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for preliminary studies. This total, communicated by the sponsor, aggregates several trials. It does not represent the LINK workforce or measure the effectiveness of the device in people with ALS.

The new test must examine the safety, long-term reliability and ability of participants to use digital devices in their daily lives. The company announced the opening of registrations. It has not published any results for this test: the performances presented so far do not yet indicate how many participants will be able to perform these tasks alone, how often or for how long.

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