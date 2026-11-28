BepiColombo has been orbiting Mercury since November 21. Despite a software incident, the two probes are still scheduled to separate on December 9 and 10.

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The European and Japanese BepiColombo mission entered orbit around Mercury on November 21, 2026, after eight years of travel. A software incident shortened the manoeuvre, but the two probes remained in orbit around the planet. The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on 23 November that it had adapted the sequence of operations without delaying their separation, scheduled for 9 and 10 December.

BepiColombo in orbit, with two probes still assembled

The integration exercise began at 1824 UTC, or 2024 hours in Beirut. BepiColombo approached Mercury slowly enough to be captured by its gravity. According to ESA, this is the first time that this technique, already used for certain lunar missions, is used to orbit another planet.

When the signal was restored, Darmstadt controllers found that the vehicle had passed into protective mode. He made a tour of Mercury in about 75 hours, compared to 58 planned. The ESA states that it has adjusted the remaining manoeuvres without adding engine ignition. This trajectory is an intermediate step before the two aircraft are placed in their working orbits.

An Ariane 5 rocket launched the mission from Guyana on 20 October 2018. BepiColombo flew over the Earth once, Venus twice and Mercury six times. These passages gradually adjusted the vehicle’s trajectory to allow it to reach a planet close to the Sun. The transfer module, which provided propulsion and guidance for most of the trip, separated in September 2026.

Separation scheduled for December

The vehicle brings together two scientific probes. The European DFO orbiter must study the surface composition and internal structure of Mercury. The Japanese probe Mio, designed by JAXA, must observe the magnetosphere, the region where the planet’s magnetic field interacts with the solar wind. Both aircraft are intended to work simultaneously in different orbits.

The ESA calendar plans to release Mio on December 9 or 10, and then drop the sun shield that protects it during the journey. The European probe has yet to adjust its trajectory before reaching its scientific orbit in March 2027. Routine observations are expected to begin in April, provided that these manoeuvres and instrument verifications are conducted as planned.

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