Blood infections due to certain resistant bacteria have increased since 2019. Two European targets for 2030 are moving away.

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The European Union is moving away from two of its objectives to fight antibiotic-resistant infections. Surveillance data for 2025, published on 18 November 2026 by WHO Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, show in particular a 72% increase in the estimated incidence of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae blood infections since 2019.

Progress against the European objective

For this bacterium, the European target is a 5% reduction by 2030. Carbapenems are used against serious infections.

The finding is also unfavourable for third-generation cephalosporin-resistant Escherichia coli blood infections: their estimated incidence has increased by 16.4% since 2019, while the target is a 10% decrease.

Samples that do not describe the entire population

Surveillance relies on bacteria isolated in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid. It does not directly measure treatment outcomes. WHO also highlights the differences between national systems and the weight of the most seriously ill patients in sampling. Therefore, a proportion of resistant strains cannot be presented as the risk of each inhabitant. These European data do not describe the Lebanese situation.

Prescribe better and prevent transmissions

In the European Union, human consumption of antibiotics decreased by 5% between 2019 and 2025, says ECDC. This decline remains below the target 20% reduction for 2030. The agency points out that 90% of this consumption comes out of hospital.

In care facilities, the response includes hand hygiene, rapid diagnosis, identification and isolation of the patients concerned, and cleaning of premises. The ECDC insists on the necessary means: trained personnel, laboratories, isolation capabilities and coordination between institutions.

The trajectory is not uniform. Meticillin-resistant golden staphylococcal blood infections have declined by 19% since 2019, exceeding the European reduction target. Their recovery over the past two years, however, weakens this progress, according to ECDC.

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