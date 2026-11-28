Filmed in Sin el-Fil, Kinder packages indicate a production in Italy and an Israeli importer. These statements do not trace the itinerary of the lot.

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Kinder bars bearing Hebrew inscriptions were filmed in a supermarket in Sin al-Fil, near Beirut. Available on 27 and 28 November, the images show packaging indicating Ferrero’s production in Italy and an Israeli importer. These entries provide information on the market for which the product was intended. They do not say by which circuit the lot arrived in Lebanon.

What the packaging allows to distinguish

The country where a product is manufactured, the market for which it is intended, and the country where delivery takes place are three different informations. In this case Italy is listed as a place of manufacture on the packaging, while the name of the importer and the Hebrew label refer to the Israeli market. The video does not establish whether the lot actually passed through Israel or who sold it to the Lebanese distributor.

The bar code prefix does not allow for a decision. GS1, the body administering this numbering system, specifies that it identifies the organization that assigned the number, not the country where the goods were manufactured. To trace the consignment, the printed references on the packaging must be reconciled with the invoices, transport documents and customs declaration.

Control covers the goods and the transaction

The Lebanese law of 23 June 1955 regulates the boycott of Israel. The Ministry of Economy and Trade has an office responsible for its implementation. The presence of Hebrew text is not sufficient to qualify an offence. The reference to a manufacture in Italy also does not address the question of the supplier, the origin of the delivery or the conditions of entry into Lebanon.

Nabil Fahed, president of the supermarket owners’ union, recalled that imported goods go through customs and that the consumer protection management can verify their compliance before they are put on sale. According to press reports attributed to sources by the Ministry of Economy, its services must verify the origin of the products. No official results were released on 28 November.

The images also elicited ironic comments on social networks, some bringing the matter closer to the debate on Hezbollah disarmament. These reactions do not document any intervention by the army: neither a military seizure of chocolates nor a customs offence have been publicly confirmed.

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