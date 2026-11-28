Greece will raise its transfer tax on certain housing purchases as from 1 July 2027. Tax residence counts, not nationality.

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From 1 July 2027 Greece will increase the transfer tax from 3% to 15% on certain purchases of housing by tax residents outside the European Union and the European Economic Area. The provision is contained in a separate law published on 13 November. The draft budget for 2027, which was examined in committee on 26 and 27 November, provides for a new loan scheme for a first dwelling.

Greece: Transfer tax on housing purchases

Article 16 of Law 5355/2026 increases the transfer tax rate from 3% to 15% for purchases of dwellings by individuals who are tax residents outside the European Union and the European Economic Area. It is the tax residence when the tax obligation arises that counts, not the only passport. Lebanon is therefore concerned as a country of tax residence, not as a nationality. The law excludes the increased rate for purchasers who benefit from the exemption provided for in Article 42 of the Greek Property Tax Code.

The 15% apply to the taxable value of the dwelling. The contribution to the municipalities represents 3% of the amount of the tax, not the price of the property. This brings the total rate to 15.45 per cent. For example, out of a taxable value of EUR 200 000, the calculation would give 30 000 euros of main tax and 900 euros of communal contribution, excluding any exemption and other charges.

EUR 2 billion for housing loans

The project also provides EUR 2 billion in financing for Spiti Mou III, a low-rate loan programme for the purchase of a first home. It is not two billion direct subsidies. The financing plan details 500 million from loans from the recovery plan, 500 million from the public development bank and 1 billion from credit institutions.

The parameters presented by the Ministry include a maximum age of 55 for beneficiaries, a dwelling of up to EUR 300 000 and a ceiling loan of EUR 230 000. These amounts describe the project presented to MPs, not a loan offer open to the public.

The assumptions underlying the Greek budget

Athens forecasts growth of 2.3% in 2027, after an estimate of 2% for 2026. It anticipates an unemployment rate of 7.9%, compared to 8.4% this year. The government debt ratio would increase from 135.8% to 128.5% of GDP. The Department anticipates both a decline in debt and an increase in nominal GDP. The ratio would therefore fall faster than the only amount of debt.

For the change of rate, the law retains the date of the final contract: 1 July 2027 or later. The loan programme is a separate schedule and the conditions mentioned are those of the project presented to Members.

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