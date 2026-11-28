The Senate wants to make the data centres pay the extra costs they impose on the electricity grid. The House has not yet approved this version.

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Who has to pay when a data centre requires an electricity provider to strengthen its network? In a reform adopted on 19 November by 62 votes to 33, the U.S. Senate wants to allocate the extra cost to the companies behind these investments, rather than to other subscribers. The House of Representatives received the amended version of H.R. 2347 on 24 November. No vote by the House on this version was announced on 28 November.

Data centres: who pays for network strengthening?

The project distinguishes the transmission of electricity over the grid and the pricing of the service provided to the data centre. At the first level, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FERC, would be responsible for revising its tariff rules. Targeted customers should pay their share of the existing network and the additional costs of transportation. The sums thus recovered would be deducted from the revenue to be collected for this network, in order to avoid charging other users a second time.

At the second level, the text sets a minimum protection for other users: the avoidable extra cost if a data centre was not served could not be charged to their invoice. The calculation may include the production, storage and transport or distribution infrastructure required at the site. The issue therefore exceeds the price of the kilowatt hours consumed: it also concerns the investments committed to meet the new demand.

The scheme also provides for the recovery of the remaining costs if the operator terminates his contract prior to amortization. Before building or strengthening the necessary facilities, the supplier should request financial guarantees or contributions. State authorities would retain a margin of decision on retail tariffs within the limits set by the text.

Why the House still has to rule

H.R. 2347 is identical to the text adopted in the House on 27 April. Its contents are not. The April version dealt with the tax treatment of certain compensations, with no energy component. Senators have adopted an alternative amendment that retains a division dedicated to this fiscal issue and adds a much broader reform on environmental authorizations and energy infrastructure.

This use of a legislative vehicle already adopted by the House does not constitute approval of the new content. The reform must still obtain the agreement of both chambers on the same text before it can be forwarded to the President. Should the text enter into force in the state, the FERC would have 90 days to revise its transport pricing policy and initiate the regulatory procedure. The deadline for adopting the final rule would then be one year from the proposal for a regulation.

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