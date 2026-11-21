The Nejmeh won 1–0 at the Camille-Chamoun stadium in Beirut on Saturday, November 21. The federal ticket office announces four more meetings on this lawn, from November 29 to December 20. The calendar confirms the return of the championship to the site, without establishing a general reopening of the Cité sportif to the public.

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The Lebanese football championship returned to the Camille-Chamoun stadium in Beirut on Saturday 21 November. The Nejmeh is imposed 1–0 against Shabab al-Ghaziah, who plays under the license of Al-Mabarra. The ticket office of the Lebanese Football Federation announces four more meetings of the Nejmeh by 20 December. It does not lead to a general reopening of the complex.

A game played on the main lawn

This return is no longer due on a date entered in the program. The National Information Agency confirms that the match was played on the main stadium lawn for the seventh day of the championship. Qassem al-Zein scored the only goal in the 87th minute.

The two names used for the opposing team refer to the same meeting. The agency designates Shabab al-Ghaziah and specifies that the team plays under the license of Al-Mabarra. This is the last name on the federal ticket schedule. So they are not two different opponents.

Four more calendar appointments

The Federation plans to play the Nejmeh against Wisdom on Sunday, 29 November, against Riyadi al-Abbasiya on Thursday, 3 December, against Shabab al-Sahel on Tuesday, 8 December and against Al-Ansar on Sunday, 20 December. The ticket office opens at 14:15 Beirut time for each of these four meetings. The Nejmeh match against Safa, on Wednesday 25 November, is announced at the Fouad-Chehab stadium in Jounieh.

These dates are those of the programming published by the Federation. They do not, on their own, inform about the forums that will be opened, the price of the places or the existence of a possible free one. The spectators must check the record of the game they are interested in before moving. The entrance granted for a meeting does not apply to the following.

A return to football, not all facilities

Saturday’s game establishes that the main lawn is used again for the championship. The following four dates show that the return is not limited in the calendar to a single appointment. On the other hand, the official sources consulted do not say that all the facilities of the Cité sportif are functioning again, that a lasting agreement has been signed with the club, or that the site is accessible outside the meetings.

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