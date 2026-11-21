The border guards announced on Saturday 21 November the evacuation of the 16 crew members of the Russian cargo ship Sparta II. The vessel had caught fire in the Gulf of Finland off Loviisa. Firefighting continued. The authorities had taken pollution preparedness measures.

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The Russian cargo crewSparta IIwas evacuated Saturday 21 November to the Gulf of Finland, announced the Finnish border guards. The cargo ship was on fire off Loviisa in Finnish territorial waters. Fire fighting continued when the authorities confirmed the evacuation.

Sparta II: Sixteen sailors left the ship

In a press release issued at 1503 local time, the Finnish border guards announced that they were coordinating the rescue and prevention of possible environmental damage. The crew was still on board. The authorities established a security perimeter and made contact with their Russian counterparts responsible for relief at sea.

During the afternoon, Major Mikko Simola announced that the evacuation of the sixteen people on board had begun. Shortly after 7 p.m., Major Ilja Iljin confirmed that she was finished. The authorities did not at that time announce a medical check-up for the sailors or indicate that the fire was under control.

Anti-pollution measures in preparation

The border guards had not found any environmental damage in their first point. The Helsinki relief services then indicated their readiness to respond to pollution. This decision does not indicate that a leak occurred.

The first communiqué of the border guards does not specify the origin of the fire. Confirmation of the evacuation established that the crew had left theSparta II, but does not determine the cause of the fire or the condition of the cargo.

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