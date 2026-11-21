Immediate danger, blackmail or need to talk: contacts to distinguish in Lebanon, and E-Aman and Daleela resources to prevent risks.

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An alert form does not replace an emergency call when a child is in danger. 112 is urgent, the Internal Security Forces have a specialized office and Himaya offers a 48-hour response time form. Parents and teachers also have separate prevention resources.

Online blackmail: do not wait for a form reply

When a child shows a disturbing message, the first step is to listen to him and help him to warn a trusted adult. In the event of blackmail, the Internal Security Forces recommend not giving in to requests and reporting the facts. An alert to the platform may complement this approach; it does not replace an alert to the authorities if the child is in danger.

It is possible to record the account name, profile address, day and hour, without republishing the content or circulating it in a messaging group. If intimate content involving a minor is involved, do not download or transfer it. Authorities may indicate how to report the situation to them without disseminating the content.

In practice: which contact to choose in Lebanon? Immediate hazard: 112. Call the Internal Security Forces without waiting for an online response.

Call the Internal Security Forces without waiting for an online response. Singing, Threat or Online Crime: internal Security Forces cybercrime bureau, 01 293 293 , orofficial reporting form « بل. No return time is announced on the guide consulted.

internal Security Forces cybercrime bureau, , orofficial reporting form « بل. No return time is announced on the guide consulted. To speak of concern or seek advice without urgency: himaya online help form. The association announces a response within 48 hours after dispatch, not an intervention within that period. It displays the 03 414 964 to report abuse.

himaya online help form. The association announces a response within 48 hours after dispatch, not an intervention within that period. It displays the to report abuse. Prepare a discussion or session: e-Aman portalandDaleela, UNICEF Lebanon game and animation guide. Contacts verified on November 21, 2026.

Resources for family and classroom use

The E-Aman portal of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority distinguishes spaces for parents, young people and teachers. The current version was announced on 9 March 2026; an Arabic version of the program already existed in March 2013. Among other things, the site proposes to talk about sharing personal information and agree on an adult to show a disturbing message. For a class session, teachers can start from fictional examples and work on these reflexes without asking students to tell a personal incident.

UNICEF Lebanon also offers Daleela, a game for children aged 8-12. One chapter focuses on online choices, digital identity and recognition of risky content, especially in games. UNICEF indicates that it operates offline once installed, that it exists in Arabic with narrative as well as in English and French, and provides a free guide to teachers and speakers. The UNICEF file provides access to the Android version. The guide offers 90-minute sessions and 50-minute adaptations.

The campaign and the bill follow two paths

On 20 November, the Ministry of Information presented a prevention programme and a documentary for parents and children. It announced its dissemination on social networks and in public and private media, without specifying a calendar by media in its press release. The news release does not announce a new reporting service.

The National Human Rights Commission issued a separate proposal on 15 November to strengthen the protection of minors in the digital environment. According to his opinion, the text was registered on 16 September and forwarded to the Government on 23 September. The opinion is not valid for a vote or entry into force.

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