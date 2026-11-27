The US military command claims to have detained the bulk carrier Pacific Archer on Thursday, 26 November, in the Gulf of Oman. According to him, the vessel under Palau’s flag had left Bandar Abbas despite the American blockade. Command indicates that the civilian crew was not injured. The condition of the vessel remains to be confirmed.

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The US military command claims to have detained the bulk carrier Pacific Archer on Thursday, 26 November, in the Gulf of Oman. According to him, the vessel under Palau’s flag had left Bandar Abbas despite the American blockade. Command indicates that the civilian crew was not injured. The condition of the vessel remains to be confirmed.

The American military command for the Middle East (CENTCOM) announced Friday 27 November that it had stopped the previous day onPacific Archer, a merchant vessel under the flag of Palau. According to his statement, the bulk carrier had left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and continued its route despite several American warnings. Command attributed immobilization to an American strike in the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM states that the civilian crew was not injured. He did not give the number of sailors on board, the nature of the cargo, or information on any assistance operation. The extent of the damage and the fate of the vessel after the strike were not independently confirmed.

The blockade of Iranian ports continues

The U.S. command claims to have diverted 158 merchant ships and detained six of them, which, according to him, refused to comply. These figures are derived from the US balance sheet of the operation. They do not describe all maritime traffic in the region. On 7 November, CENTCOM had already announced an intervention against the cargo shipHudain the Gulf of Oman.

The lifting of the blockade is one of the conditions put forward by Tehran to resume negotiations with the United States. The American announcement on thePacific Archerdoes not report any change in the application of the embargo. Nor is it sufficient to establish that the ship was carrying oil: it is a bulk carrier, and the press release does not specify what it was carrying.

Perturbations exceed the Gulf of Oman alone

In its annual review published on 26 November, UN Trade and Development forecasts a stagnation in world maritime trade in 2026, after an increase of 1.9 per cent in 2025. The organism attributes this slowdown to several simultaneous disturbances, including in the Strait of Ormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the Panama Canal. It notes longer journeys, higher fuel costs and more uncertainty for carriers. This is an annual projection, not an estimate of the impact of the strike on thePacific Archer.

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