In Alexander Smia’s thriller, a French president and his defence minister face a Russian ultimatum. In camera shows how the crisis reduces the time to decide.

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In Alexander Smia’s thriller, a French president and his defence minister face a Russian ultimatum. In camera shows how the crisis reduces the time to decide.

InJupiterDenis Ménochet embodies Paul Archambault, a French president who has just been elected. After an attack on his Russian counterpart, Moscow accused Ukraine of the nuclear threat. The French Head of State descends to the command post of the Elysée, where his Minister of Defence, played by Reda Kateb, and his civilian and military advisers must assess the possible response. The 87-minute feature film, presented in September at the Mostra de Venise, was released in France on November 18.

The views of those who need to decide

Alexandre Smia explains, in the official presentation of the festival, having sought realism with his co-writer Thomas Finkielkraut. The film starts from a place of real power, but the crisis and the characters are fictional. His device is to bring the spectator closer to a decision that he sees neither all the causes nor all the consequences. The action is not suspended because the characters ignore the seriousness of the threat; It is because they have to decide before they can verify all the information that comes to them.

The President of Ménochet and the Minister of Kateb do not perform the same dramatic function. The former must answer for a choice that he cannot delegate. The latter participates in the deliberation and arbitration between the military reading of a threat and its political consequences. The tension comes from this difference of responsibility, and not just from the imminence of a strike.

What the in camera leaves out of the field

By placing itself on the French side, the film gives a concrete form to the decision-maker’s solitude. It also reduces what the spectator can grasp from the calculation of Moscow and the experience of the threatened population. It is the strength and the limit of the device: it makes the exchanges between those responsible visible, while limiting the people who would undergo the decision to the periphery of the story. The décor inspired by the Elysée does not transform the film into a reconstruction of a real crisis.

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