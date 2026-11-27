The Eastern Library of the USJ devotes an exhibition to the Jesuit René Mouterde, who documented the ancient inscriptions of Lebanon and Syria. The opening will take place on 3 December in Beirut. Booklets, photographs and publications shed light on the work that makes it possible to reread long known inscriptions by fragments.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Eastern Library of the USJ devotes an exhibition to the Jesuit René Mouterde, who documented the ancient inscriptions of Lebanon and Syria. The opening will take place on 3 December in Beirut. Booklets, photographs and publications shed light on the work that makes it possible to reread long known inscriptions by fragments.

In the early 1940s, René Mouterde published several fragments of a tax rate discovered in central Beirut. Decades later, the preparation of the catalogue of Greek and Latin inscriptions of the Beirut National Museum allows us to find this text and to identify other fragments. The dossier, studied by the HiSoMA laboratory, shows how a first publication can serve as a starting point for a new work on collections.

On December 3, 2026, the Eastern Library of Saint Joseph University opened in Beirut an exhibition dedicated to this Jesuit born in 1880 and died in 1961. Under the title « Rene Mouterde: Perspectives on Lebanon and Syria », it brings together a selection of photographs, notebooks and publications in three showcases. The inaugural conference at 6:00 p.m. precedes the opening in Ashrafieh.

What a notebook can find

Mouterde taught history and archaeology at the USJ. He also led the Eastern Library and theMixtures of Saint Joseph University. Its main scientific site was the publication of the first volumes of theGreek and Latin inscriptions of Syriapublished between 1929 and 1959. In the title of the corpus, Syria designates an ancient territory. The programme covers sites in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan today.

Books, photographs and printed texts perform different functions. A survey keeps the order of the letters one researcher thought to see. A photograph allows you to return to the surface of the stone. The printed edition offers a reading that others can confront with these documents or the exhibits held at the museum. In the case of the Beirut tariff, the catalogue has not only taken over the old publication: the examination of the collections has made it possible to attach additional fragments to the same text.

A fund distributed between Beirut and Lyon

The Eastern Library retains part of the Mouterde fonds. The other is at the Maison de l’Orient et de la Méditerranée in Lyon. Both institutions are working to identify and document this set. The three scientific commissioners, Julien Aliquot, Pierre-Louis Gatier and Jean-Baptiste Yon, are researchers at the CNRS and members of the team that pursues the corpus. In Lyon, HiSoMA is now piloting the programme; In Beirut, the French Institute of the Near East publishes its volumes.

The exhibition is part of the program of the Jesuit Photography Museum. The Eastern Library’s photo library holds more than 500,000 photographs from all backgrounds. It has already presented a wider selection of the heritage photographed in Lebanon between 1864 and 1970, in Paris and then in Marseilles. The December exhibition focuses on a researcher’s working papers and what they bring to the study of enrolments.

In practice:conference and opening Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 6 p.m., U.S.J. Eastern Library, St. Joseph Street, Ashrafieh, Beirut.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews