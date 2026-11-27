Bachar Mar-Khalifé, Maritta Hallani and Palestinian band Sol have chosen three different songs from Fairuz. Their interpretations tell how this repertoire changes voice and place.

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Bachar Mar-Khalifé, Maritta Hallani and Palestinian band Sol have chosen three different songs from Fairuz. Their interpretations tell how this repertoire changes voice and place.

A piano in a family home, a tribute to Beirut published in 2020, a Palestinian ensemble reproducing a song about Jerusalem: these three recordings do not seek to reproduce Fairouz’s voice. Each chooses a song and redistributes its roles. In one case, the city holds in the dialogue of a pianist with his own voice. In another, a singer rehearses a past tune from the concerto to the Arabic song. In the third, a group takes over a sung address in Jerusalem.

« Ya Hawa Beirut », the choice of Bachar Mar-Khalifé

Franco-Lebanon has placed its takeover of Ya Hawa Beirut at the end of his album On/Offpublished in October 2020. His credits link the song to Assi and Mansour Rahbani and explicitly present it as a cover of Fairouz. The album was recorded in the family home in Lebanon, far from a Parisian studio. In the video version broadcast on its official channel, shot in Jaj in December 2019, the domestic setting is part of the reading of the song: the piano is not a decor and the arrangement does not seek the scope of an orchestra.

« Li Beirut », another way to the city

Lebanese singer Maritta Hallani has published on her own channel an interpretation of Li Beirut in 2020, identified as a recovery of Fairouz. The title, passed to the singer’s repertoire during the civil war, follows a different path of Ya Hawa Beirut. His melody takes over the slow movement of the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo. The air passed from the guitar concerto to an Arabic address in Beirut, before being taken over by a new generation of singers. Both tracks respond, but do not share the same melody or story.

« Zahrat al-Madaen », Jerusalem sung by the Sol group

Palestinian Group Sol resumed Zahrat al-Madaen in a video broadcast in December 2019 by the channel that published the interpretation. Fairuz’s song, from the repertoire of the Rahbani brothers and associated with the post-1967 era, sings the Muslim and Christian holy places of Jerusalem. The version of Sol does not replace prayer with another text: it has it repeated by other interpreters, Palestinian this time.

These three occasions are separate recordings made at different dates. These are neither the titles of a joint concert nor three tributes published for Fairouz’s last anniversary.

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