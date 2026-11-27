Thanksgiving storm deposited up to 38 centimetres of snow in eastern Missouri. In the south-east of the state, about 10,000 households were deprived of electricity at the height of the episode. On Friday, access to the east of the United States, but showers persist near the Great Lakes before the weekend.

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Thanksgiving storm deposited up to 38 centimetres of snow in eastern Missouri. In the south-east of the state, about 10,000 households were deprived of electricity at the height of the episode. On Friday, access to the east of the United States, but showers persist near the Great Lakes before the weekend.

The same storm brought heavy snowfalls to Missouri and heavy rains along the Atlantic coast of the United States. On Friday, November 27, the Weather Prediction Center, the federal forecasting centre, announced a gradual improvement in the east of the country. The record of the episode was beginning to become clearer in the Midwest: Paducah’s weather service recorded about 10,000 private electricity households at the height of the storm in southeastern Missouri.

Up to 28 cm estimated in Perryville

The Weather Prediction Center reports cumulations ranging from 25 to 38 centimetres in parts of eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Further south, the Paducah office found a marked snow strip in six Missouri counties, including Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau. In Perryville, the preliminary survey consisted of 10.4 inches, approximately 26 centimetres, and a separate estimate of 11 inches, almost 28 centimetres. The maximum 38 centimetres of the regional balance sheet is therefore not the Perryville measure.

The falls began on Wednesday 25 November and continued on Thursday, Thanksgiving day. Rainfall was reported in Perryville after morning accumulation. In the extreme southwest of Illinois and Kentucky, the centre of Paducah recorded up to five centimetres in its monitoring area. These differences explain why the experience of motorists may have varied considerably from one journey to another. The figure of 10,000 households corresponds to the peak of the blackout in south-east Missouri, not the number of customers still without power on Friday.

Work suspended around Saint-Louis

The Department of Transport of Missouri announced the suspension of most construction sites on highways and state roads around Saint-Louis until Sunday 29 November. The scheme, which is designed to facilitate weekend travel, leaves in place the restrictions imposed by permanent barriers and allows emergency response. The service also announced twelve-hour rotations for roadway processing crews during the episode.

In the Friday morning road survey, several sections in St. Louis County, including portions of U.S. 67 and Missouri Route 100, were already reported. These indications were timed and specific to each section. Regular construction sites are scheduled to resume on Monday 30 November at 6 a.m. local time, according to the schedule of the road authority.

On the Great Lakes, more localized showers

In New York State, Buffalo weather forecasted that the extended Friday rains would give way to more localized showers east of Lakes Erie and Ontario from Friday night to Saturday night. The bulletin mainly announced rain, with some possible flakes on the heights, without expected significant accumulation in these areas. A new disturbance, distinct from Thanksgiving, was to bring the rains back to the Buffalo area late Sunday.

In New York, the report announced before the storm remains in effect: the Macys parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m. local time. The City’s new notice fixes certain street closures on Fridays, including Central Park West. Road notices and timetables for the parade are part of this new program, not the original Thursday calendar.

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