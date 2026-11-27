Classroom listening, targeted coaching and care orientation meet different needs. UNICEF figures show what they cover and what they do not measure.

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In a school that receives children affected by bombardment or displacement, the teacher can see that a student no longer sleeps, isolates or picks up. He cannot deduce a diagnosis alone. When these difficulties continue, hinder daily life or lead to a risk of violence, the question is to whom to transmit the situation and how to prevent follow-up from stopping during a new displacement.

The school observes and directs, the specialized service evaluates

The World Health Organization distinguishes support to all students from interventions that require trained staff and, in some situations, specialized mental health services. At school, collective activities and a predictable framework can help to reconnect with courses. They alone do not identify children who need an assessment.

A school can record observed changes and their duration, without asking the child to tell his or her story in front of the class. It must distinguish a difficulty which requires educational support, a need for care and concern for the safety of the child. Information should remain limited to those responsible for support or protection. A drawing or confidence is not intended to be published or to enter a shared file beyond those persons.

What relays exist in Lebanon?

In its network of school counsellors, UNRWA describes a system of guidance for special educational needs and, in cases of protection, the use of its social workers. It is a facility specific to its institutions. This model does not suggest that a public school has an on-site counsellor.

Between January and September 2026, UNICEF counted 48,778 children, adolescents and caregivers who received community psychosocial support in Lebanon. It reports separately that 4,244 children received targeted support. These two numbers measure different types of accompaniment, not the prevalence of disorders or the number of specialist consultations actually obtained from schools. The organization also reports that successive movements have sometimes interrupted care.

The point to check, establishment by establishment, remains the passage between orientation and appointment: who receives the request, if the service accepts new files, the time and how to resume follow-up if the family has to change communes. The published national reviews do not give these school-by-school deadlines.

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