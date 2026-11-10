Global CO2 emissions: slight fossil decline

The Global Carbon Budget released on November 10 predicts a 0.4% decrease in fossil CO2 emissions in 2026. This estimate remains uncertain and reflects in particular the oil shock caused by the Iranian conflict, as well as the development of solar, wind and electric vehicles. The total balance sheet, which includes changes in land use, would, however, reach 43.3 billion tonnes. The researchers point out that progress in the energy transition does not yet guarantee a sustainable reduction in global emissions.

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Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels could fall by 0.4 per cent in 2026, according to the Global Carbon Budget released on Tuesday, November 10. The development of renewable energies and the oil shock caused by the war in Iran explain this projection. But total human emissions, including land-use changes, would increase further.

The Global Carbon Project’s annual balance sheet estimates fossil emissions at 38.2 billion tonnes of CO2 this year. This category also includes industrial processes such as cement manufacturing. They reached 38.4 billion tons in 2025. This latter estimate incorporates revisions to available data. Scientists thus confirm an increase of 1.2% last year.

The planned decrease for 2026 remains modest and uncertain. The published range ranges from a 1.5% decline to a 0.6% increase. It therefore includes a quasi-stability or even a slight progression. The central figure is neither a definitive annual result nor evidence of a lasting change in course.

Global CO2 emissions: the weight of oil

Oil explains most of the expected decline. Emissions from its use would decrease by 1.9% in 2026. Natural gas prices would decrease by 0.3%. Conversely, coal emissions would increase by 0.6%, absorbing some of these reductions.

The researchers link a large part of the oil movement to the disturbances caused by the Iranian conflict. Supply constraints and higher prices have limited certain uses. Difficulties in passage through the Strait of Ormuz are among the factors examined.

This explanation covers the whole year and uses of energy. It does not describe the daily changes in crude oil prices. Nor does it allow each national decline to be attributed to the conflict alone.

A complementary study by Corinne Le Quéré, University of East Anglia, distinguishes the lasting effects of the energy transition from temporary shocks. The authors estimate that the increase in emissions avoided by electric vehicles accounts for about a fifth of the oil decline expected this year. Prices and supply constraints are more important in this immediate development.

Emissions from international aviation and international shipping would each fall by 1%. For aviation, the slowdown in activity in the Middle East plays a role. These are still projections, not balance sheets.

Solar and wind power slows demand up

However, the energy transition has a measurable effect. Solar, wind and electric vehicles would offset about two thirds of the additional emissions from demand growth in 2026.

Researchers calculate « avoided » emissions by comparing the observed situation with a scenario without these technologies. In this scenario, fossil equipment would provide the same services. This calculation therefore does not correspond to CO2 removed from the atmosphere.

Solar and wind energy would avoid 4.6 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2026, compared to 4.1 billion in 2025. China accounted for about half of the world’s total avoided by these two electricity sources last year.

The renewal of the fleet still limits the effect of electric vehicles. Researchers estimate their contribution to 0.24 billion tonnes of CO2 avoided in 2026. Renewable electricity remains by far the main lever among the technologies studied.

However, their current growth is not sufficient to ensure a continuous decline in global emissions. In the scenarios examined up to 2028, these technologies would compensate about 64% to 79% of the growth in emissions from other factors. Further acceleration is still needed, according to the authors.

A projected decline in China, an increase in India

National trajectories remain mixed. The balance sheet forecasts a 0.9% decline in fossil emissions in China. This country accounted for 32 per cent of the world total in 2025. The Chinese projection remains surrounded by significant uncertainty, ranging from -2.6 to +0.8%.

The United States is forecast to decline by 1.3%, the European Union by 1.5% and Japan by 1%. In India, emissions would rise by 4.4 per cent, particularly as a result of coal. These central figures should not be read as final results.

The report also notes a longer-term development. Forty countries significantly reduced their fossil emissions while increasing their gross domestic product between 2016 and 2025. They were twenty-two in the previous decade. This national progress has not yet led to a sustainable global decline.

With the land, the total would remain increasing

The projected fossil decline does not summarize the global carbon balance. Changes in land use would bring an additional 5.1 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2026. This category includes emissions from deforestation and some effects of land management, less corresponding removals.

Researchers report an increase in emissions from peatland fires and forest degradation in Southeast Asia. The drier conditions associated with the development of El Niño contribute to this development.

By adding fossil and terrestrial components, human emissions would reach 43.3 billion tonnes of CO2 this year. They were estimated at $42.8 billion in 2025. However, the high uncertainty about the terrestrial component calls for caution in the interpretation of this difference.

The report deals with CO2, not all greenhouse gases added in CO2 equivalent. It also distinguishes annual emissions from atmospheric concentration. The latter would continue to increase to 427.7 parts per million in 2026, about 54% more than at the pre-industrial level.

A still provisional balance sheet

Coordinated by Pierre Friedlingstein of Exeter University, the Global Carbon Budget 2026 is published as a scientific pre-publication. His peer review is still ongoing. The projections use available monthly energy data and estimates for the end of the year.

The authors estimate the remaining budget from January 2027 at 150 billion tonnes of CO2 to maintain one in two chances of limiting warming to 1.5°C. This represents less than four years of emissions at the rate estimated for 2026. This equivalence, which is subject to high uncertainty, does not constitute a precise date of crossing the threshold. The end-of-year data and subsequent revisions will further refine the balance sheet.

Cover photograph: Zuk Central, Lebanon, May 30, 2009. Illustration archive image, without any indication of its current programs. © Evilscaught,CC BY 3.0. Whole photo preserved, editorial dress Libnanews.

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