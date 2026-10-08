General amnesty in Lebanon: nearly a thousand convicted awaiting a constitutional decision

In Lebanon, nearly 1,000 convicted persons could benefit from a general amnesty law contested before the Constitutional Council. Referred to by the Free Patriotic Current, the latter must specify the scope of the text. Between family expectations, judicial audits and security concerns, no automatic release can yet be announced.

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A thousand convicts involved, but no automatic exit

Nearly a thousand convicted persons could benefit from the general amnesty law in Lebanon. However, this figure, as stated in the judicial information of 8 October 2026, does not correspond to a number of releases already ordered or to a definitive list of eligible persons. The text is the subject of an appeal to the Constitutional Council, introduced by the Free Patriotic Current. The decision is expected on Saturday, October 10, or the beginning of the following week. In the meantime, the judicial and security authorities prepare the files, but cannot confuse this preparation with an authorization to release the persons concerned. It is in this gap between political announcement and judicial application that the main issue in the case lies. A passed law may create a potential right, but the situation of each convicted person must still be assessed in the light of his or her conditions and exclusions.

Administrative preparation would already be undertaken. The names of convicted persons who may be affected must be examined in alphabetical order, while the competent authorities check individual cases. The information available suggests a possible start of exits about a week after the constitutional decision, subject to the validation of the text and the necessary checks. This indication is an envisaged timetable, not a time limit against the courts. The difference is decisive for families, lawyers and prisons. A person who may enter the amnesties field may remain in detention if another conviction remains, if an exclusion applies or if the verification of the situation is not completed. The published data do not allow the distribution of the thousand persons by institution, offence, length of sentence or procedural status. They therefore do not allow this overall figure to be transformed into a reliable forecast of actual outputs.

Constitutional Council faced with two means of decision-making

The appeal of the Free Patriotic Movement places the Constitutional Council on an issue that goes beyond the mere release schedule. According to the judicial evidence reported, deliberations continue around the report prepared by the member responsible for investigating the case. There are two possible ways in which the interlocutors mentioned. The first would be a decision with an interpretation of the application of certain provisions. The second would invalidate specific passages, without necessarily calling into question the entire device. These are not two announced decisions, but scenarios discussed prior to the court ruling. No result can be taken for granted as of October 8.

The first way would be to reduce the ambiguity of the words used by the legislator. Criminal qualifications, categories of persons concerned and exceptions must be sufficiently clear to be applied consistently. A divergence of interpretation could lead two jurisdictions to treat comparable situations differently. The second route, that of partial invalidation, would affect provisions which were found incompatible with constitutional requirements, while preserving, if legally possible, the rest of the text. The information published does not sufficiently identify each article under appeal or all the legal grounds raised in the appeal. It would therefore be inappropriate to present a definitive list of provisions which could be annulled. The established point is more limited: the constitutionality check could change the practical scope of the amnesty, even without leading to its complete disappearance.

The words of the law may determine the fate of detainees

The question of legal terms is not secondary. An amnesty differs from a general measure to reduce penalties: it modifies the criminal consequences of specified acts, within the limits laid down by the legislator. Therefore, the way in which offences and exceptions are identified becomes decisive. The judicial information of 8 October insists on the need to avoid extensive interpretations that would allow for the inclusion of cases which the law did not intend to cover. They also stress the need for consistency with criminal law categories and court practice. The same imprecise word can lead to a succession of conflicting requests, delay decisions and create treatment differences that are difficult to explain to stakeholders.

Therefore, an interpretative decision, if adopted, would have very concrete effects. It could guide the authorities in reviewing cases and reduce the margin of appreciation left to each stakeholder. However, this assumption does not preclude reading the exact text of the law and the full decision of the Constitutional Council. Journalistic information does not reproduce a comprehensive picture of excluded crimes, sentence thresholds or any special conditions. To specify them as a memorandum would be to invent a normative content which is not established by the documents consulted. The real journalistic question is therefore to follow the boundary between the announced field of amnesty and the scope that will result from its constitutional validation and its application by the courts.

Why files are prepared before the decision

Judicial and security services do not necessarily wait for constitutional judgement to organize their work. The preparation of lists, the filing of files and the collection of necessary elements may begin earlier, in order to reduce delays after possible validation. The information reported indicates that the authorities concerned are working on two parallel levels. The first is legal: to determine which convicts meet the conditions and which exceptions must be verified. The second is security and administrative: to have the information necessary to manage the exits and the situations that might result. This preparation does not prejudge the decision of the Constitutional Council and should not be presented as an already enforceable release order.

Individual verification remains the main protection against errors. A criminal record may include several decisions, different qualifications and elements that do not appear in a summary list. The alphabetical order referred to in the available information constitutes a method of organisation of work, not a legal criterion of eligibility. Similarly, the existence of a lawyer willing to file an application does not replace the examination of the competent authority. Judicial sources refer to a procedure to avoid repeated requests and conflicting interpretations. They do not make it possible to say that all potential beneficiaries will be released simultaneously, nor that a single window has been officially created. The speed of implementation will depend on the clarity of the constitutional decision, the status of the files and the remaining checks.

A criminal measure in a deteriorating social climate

The judicial dimension of the case is coupled with a security concern. A former security officer, anonymously quoted, believes that the consequences of the law could go beyond the circle of those directly concerned. His warning concerns a society already marked by poverty, disorganization of public services and distrust of institutions. According to this reading, many releases, if poorly prepared, could aggravate local tensions or give the impression of a weakening of the penal sanction. This warning must be presented for what it is: an assessment by an interlocutor, not proof that the beneficiaries of the amnesty would commit new offences.

However, the reasoning raises a legitimate question of public policy. An amnesty decision has effects beyond the prison walls. Released persons must find housing, resources, sometimes employment and family relations weakened by detention. Communities and social services can face immediate needs. Conversely, the extension of the detention of persons whose situation would be legally covered by an amnesty would pose a problem of compliance with the law. The 8 October information does not provide a costed national reintegration programme or assessment of the reception capacity of the services concerned. They also do not allow for a correlation between the announced number of beneficiaries and a future increase in crime. The challenge is to organise the execution of a criminal measure without fuelling fears presented as certainty.

Victims, Convicted and Families: Interests that Don’t Confound

The debate on amnesty often contrasts positions formulated in the name of general principles, while human situations are very different. For relatives of certain convicted persons, the law may represent the end of a long waiting period and the possibility of family reintegration. For victims of crime, the announcement of release may, on the contrary, revive the feeling that the sanction does not meet the seriousness of the facts. These interests are not reduced to a confrontation between indulgence and severity or to an opposition between security and humanity. Their consideration depends first of all on the precise content of the text, its exclusions and the guarantees provided for in its application.

The information consulted does not detail the possible mechanisms for informing victims, the remedies available in each case or the obligations imposed on released persons. It would therefore be premature to promise special protection or, conversely, to affirm that no protection exists. This lack of precision explains why the constitutional decision and the implementing instructions will be decisive. Lawyers will have to check situations one by one. The authorities will have to explain the criteria used, especially when two persons convicted of apparently similar acts receive different answers. An amnesty policy that does not clarify its rules may produce as many new disputes as it intends to resolve old situations.

The political battle over recourse

The appeal filed by the Free Patriotic Current gives the file a partisan dimension. But the role of the Constitutional Council is not to choose between the political preferences of Lebanese formations. It must assess the conformity of the text with constitutional standards in the context of the appeal before it. The information published on 8 October does not allow the entire argument of the requesting party to be restated. They therefore do not justify giving him specific reasons which are not documented. What is established is that the challenge suspends the horizon of certainty around the text and obliges its supporters and its opponents to wait for a judicial decision.

The calendar adds to the tension. A decision envisaged for October 10 or the first days thereafter leaves little time for administrations to prepare the practical consequences, especially if it contains reservations of interpretation or partial invalidations. Conversely, a clear decision could speed up the review of files already prepared. However, the Constitutional Council did not announce a firm date for delivery in the items consulted. The mention of Saturday must remain a forecast reported. It is also necessary to avoid confusing the pronouncement of a decision, its publication, the individual verification of situations and the effective exit of prisons: these operations are neither legally identical nor necessarily simultaneous.

Caution also applies to public debate. A constitutional remedy does not amount to a rejection decision, nor does a preparation of files prove that releases have already been authorised. The words used in the advertisements therefore have a direct effect on the expectations of families and on the concerns of victims. A precise communication should distinguish between the number of cases studied, the number of situations recognised as eligible and those actually executed. At this stage, the information published gives only the first order of magnitude, without a definitive balance sheet of the other two categories.

The real test will start after the decision

Attention is focused on the Constitutional Council, but the real scope of the amnesty will then be measured in individual cases. If the text is validated, the competent courts and services will have to apply the criteria, verify the exceptions and determine the persons concerned. If certain provisions are censored, it will be necessary to assess what remains applicable and to adapt the procedures. In both cases, the figure of approximately 1,000 convicted persons can only be considered as a record of release after the decisions taken on specific situations. Transparency of criteria will be essential to avoid rumours and accusations of privileged treatment.

On October 8, 2026, three elements can be distinguished without confusing them. The constitutional remedy exists and its consideration continues. The authorities are preparing files concerning a large number of convicted persons. Finally, the judicial scenarios referred to remain open. None of this information is sufficient to say that a thousand people have obtained the immediate right to leave prison. The expected decision will determine the scope of the text; Its execution will then depend on individual checks and criminal situations. Between the announcement of an amnesty and effective freedom, the compulsory passage remains that of law.

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