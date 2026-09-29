The Cedars of God
The Cedar of God, in Bcharré: the most mythical forest in Lebanon, registered in 1998 as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the nearby Qadisha Valley. Perched on Mount Makmel between 1900 and 2050 metres, it now has 2 three-year trees, 10 millennia and 363 centuries old. Listed on the red list of threatened species, these cedars suffer from global warming — their seeds need more than 30 days of snow to germinate. In 2017, a national campaign planted 5,000 young cedar trees, led by the Lebanese Reforestation Initiative. Under the snow or a starry sky, they remain the living symbol of Lebanon — engraved on its flag.
Watch the original video on YouTube