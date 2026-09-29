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The Cedars of God

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Libnanews
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The Cedars of God

The Cedar of God, in Bcharré: the most mythical forest in Lebanon, registered in 1998 as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the nearby Qadisha Valley. Perched on Mount Makmel between 1900 and 2050 metres, it now has 2 three-year trees, 10 millennia and 363 centuries old. Listed on the red list of threatened species, these cedars suffer from global warming — their seeds need more than 30 days of snow to germinate. In 2017, a national campaign planted 5,000 young cedar trees, led by the Lebanese Reforestation Initiative. Under the snow or a starry sky, they remain the living symbol of Lebanon — engraved on its flag.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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