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The Cedars of God

The Cedar of God, in Bcharré: the most mythical forest in Lebanon, registered in 1998 as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the nearby Qadisha Valley. Perched on Mount Makmel between 1900 and 2050 metres, it now has 2 three-year trees, 10 millennia and 363 centuries old. Listed on the red list of threatened species, these cedars suffer from global warming — their seeds need more than 30 days of snow to germinate. In 2017, a national campaign planted 5,000 young cedar trees, led by the Lebanese Reforestation Initiative. Under the snow or a starry sky, they remain the living symbol of Lebanon — engraved on its flag.

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