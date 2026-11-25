At dawn on Wednesday, 25 November, a bombing hit an apartment in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City. Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital report four deaths, including two girls, and several injuries. This assessment concerns this strike and should not be confused with that of Tuesday.

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Four Palestinians, including two girls, were killed at dawn on Wednesday 25 November in the Al-Shati camp in western Gaza City. Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital reported receiving the four bodies and several injured. According to information gathered from these Palestinian sources, an Israeli bombing hit an apartment.

The first medical evidence places the strike in the camp, on the edge of the Mediterranean. They do not give a precise record of the wounded. Medical sources cited separately indicate that the four persons killed belonged to the same family. The circumstances of the attack and the reason why this apartment was hit were not independently established. No comments by the Israeli army on this episode were found at the time of publication.

A separate strike from Tuesday’s attacks

The report provided by sources to Al-Shifa concerns Wednesday’s strike in Al-Shati. It is separate from the count published on Tuesday night, which reported 10 deaths in the Gaza Strip. Tuesday’s review included a woman who died of injuries suffered Friday in Nousseirat. Thus, he did not correspond to ten people killed in strikes on the same day.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army claimed to have targeted fighters in two strikes. This statement was about Tuesday’s operations and is not an explanation of Wednesday’s strike in Al-Shati.

A densely populated camp west of Gaza City

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees presents Al-Shati, also known as Beach Camp, as the third largest of the eight camps in the Gaza Strip. She describes him as one of the most densely populated. The camp has been hit several times since October 2023. The photograph that illustrates this article documents the destruction in the camp in July 2024, not Wednesday’s attack.

The cease-fire in effect since October 2025 did not stop the strikes. In the case of Al-Shati, the balance sheet published on Wednesday morning relies on arrivals in Al-Shifa. The total number of wounded and their condition had not been confirmed by a detailed hospital report.

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