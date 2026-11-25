The Lebanese Medical Society and AstraZeneca will hold an information booth at the Beirut Marathon on Sunday, 29 November. In their November 25 press release, they call on people at high risk of lung cancer to discuss screening with a health professional. No on-site examinations are announced.

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Communiqué of the Lebanese Society of Medical Oncology and AstraZeneca, Beirut, 25 November 2026.

The Lebanese Medical Society and AstraZeneca will hold an information booth at the Beirut Marathon on Sunday, 29 November. In their November 25 press release, they call on people at high risk of lung cancer to discuss screening with a health professional. No on-site examinations are announced.

Detect disease before it spreads

Dr. Roger Khater, President of the Lebanese Medical Society (LSMO), recalls that lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment opportunities are more limited. The campaign invites high-risk people to consult a professional to determine if a low-dose chest scanner is indicated.

Dr. Khater recalls that smoking is not the only risk factor. He also cites passive smoking, outdoor and indoor air pollution, exposure to diesel exhausts and certain chronic lung diseases. Screening in a person without symptoms is not confused with medical assessment of symptoms.

An information booth at the Beirut Marathon

Sunday, November 29, the LSMO and AstraZeneca will welcome riders and the general public to their common stand at the Marathon Village. Brochures will be distributed. Dr. Roger Khater and other oncologists will be involved in awareness-raising. The partners also announce a team of about 100 riders in the colours of the campaign.

Agnar Aboujaoude, Director of AstraZeneca in Lebanon, said the company intends to work with health professionals and medical companies to inform the public, act on modifiable risk factors and improve early detection.

Lung cancer in Lebanon

The Global Cancer Observatory of the International Cancer Research Centre estimates that in 2024 there were 1,523 lung cancer deaths in Lebanon.

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