A federal jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty on November 20, 2026 in the Palisade Fire case, which killed twelve people in January 2025 in Los Angeles. The first trial ended without a verdict in June. Judge Anne Hwang is scheduled to sentencing on March 17, 2027.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A federal jury in Los Angeles found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty on Friday, November 20, 2026 in the Palisade Fire case. The fire had killed 12 people in January 2025. The verdict concerns two counts related to a voluntary fire. Judge Anne Hwang fixed 17 March 2027 as the hearing at which the sentence will be imposed.

A verdict at the second trial

The jury selected the two counts of the revised federal indictment of August: destruction of property by fire and arson on goods used in interstate trade. The first trial was completed in June without a verdict, for lack of agreement between the jurors. The new verdict settles the issue of guilt, but the court has not yet handed down a sentence.

Both dates at the heart of the file

The case covers two episodes. According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the first home, called Lachman Fire, was declared on 1 January 2025. Fire continued to hatch after firefighters intervened. On 7 January, violent winds encouraged the recovery and spread of flames. It is this second episode that the rescue services recorded as Palisades Fire.

CAL FIRE’s balance sheet records 12 deaths, 6,845 destroyed structures and 975 damaged. It includes residential, commercial and other types of buildings. This count relates to the fire of the Palisades, not all the fires that hit the Los Angeles area in January 2025.

The penalty still to be fixed

The prosecution reported that the accused had been detained since October 2025. He announces a minimum penalty of five years and a legal maximum of forty years in this case. These limits do not prejudge the court’s decision. The federal file deals with the criminal facts of the fire, not the claims for compensation of the victims.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews