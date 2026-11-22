Beijing calls for the withdrawal of the new US rules for direct access to telephone numbers, which strengthen control of VoIP operators.

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China asked the United States on Sunday, November 22, to withdraw the new rules that tighten direct access to US telephone numbers for Internet telephone operators. Beijing quotes China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. The US regulator has adopted new obligations, but in this text it did not impose an immediate ban on these three groups.

Beijing challenges national security motive

In a reply published on Sunday morning, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce accuses the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of invoking national security without sufficient justification and of infringing competition. It calls for the withdrawal of measures and a return to consultations. Beijing says it will defend its interests, without announcing any specific countermeasure.

Services provided by the U.S. entities of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have already been on FCC’s security list since 2022 Covered List. It is therefore not their inscription that is new. This is the link between this list and the right of an operator to obtain numbers directly from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator.

What the US vote changes

The text, adopted on 19 November and released on 20 November, targets new applicants and holders of a direct access authorisation for Internet telephony (VoIP) connected to the public telephone network. In particular, they will have to certify that they do not belong to the security list and that their network does not use certain equipment or services contained therein. Those who cannot attest to these requirements will have to explain their situation. The FCC provides for a review on a case-by-case basis, not an automatic refusal under this registration alone.

The FCC presents this measure as a response to national security risks and abuses related to illegal automated calls. It opened a separate consultation on a presumption of ineligibility which the undertakings concerned could challenge. This presumption was not adopted as a definitive rule. Nor does the decision cover all appeals between the United States and China.

The general rule must come into force 30 days after its publication in Federal Register. A separate deadline will be announced for certain reporting obligations, following a federal administrative review. The circulation of the text by the FCC on 20 November did not launch the deadline alone.

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