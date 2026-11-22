Christophe Abu Hashem and Haifa Taha El Jundi won the J30 single finals of Zouk Mosbeh. Abu Hashem also won double boys with Tarek El Chaaby. Maria El Hachache and Sofia Tabib won the double girls in the tournament of the Notre Dame University of Louaizé.

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Christophe Abu Hashem and Haifa Taha El Jundi won the two singles of the Zuk Mosbeh J30, the second junior tennis tournament organized by the Lebanese Tennis Federation with the NDU Tennis Academy. The tournament, which was scheduled by the International Federation from November 16-22, brought together 41 players according to the press release from Jalal Beainou.

Abu Hashem and El Jundi win the simple

Christophe Abu Hashem beat Tarek El Chaaby in the boys’ final, 7-6, 6-3. Haifa Taha El Jundi won the girls’ final against Lama Naaman, 6-1, 6-4. These titles followed their victories in the first J30, played the previous week in Kaslik. These are two separate tournaments.

El Hachache and Tabib win double girls

Among the boys, Abou Hashem and El Chaaby, single-player opponents, won the double set against Rami Saouli and Yann Elefteriades, 6-1, 6-2. Among the girls, Maria El Hachache and Sofia Tabib beat Haifa Taha El Jundi and Mariam Kamareddine, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 at the super tie-break, according to the press release.

The president of the Lebanese Tennis Federation, Alain Sayegh, attended the finals and congratulated the winners on the presentation of the trophies at the courts of the University of Notre-Dame de Louaizé.

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