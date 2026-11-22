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The Lebanese Ministry of Youth and Sports celebrated the 83rd anniversary of Independence with Scouts and Guides on Saturday 21 November, Martyrs’ Square in Beirut. Minister Nora Bayrakdarian called on young people to make public service and national unity the commitments of everyday life.

The ceremony, held on the eve of the national holiday in cooperation with the Federation of Lebanese Scouts and the Lebanese Federation of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides, brought together the country ‘ s Scouting Associations. The ministry states that the national anthem and the greeting to the flag preceded the minister’s speech.

« A flag, a homeland »

The slogan of the gathering was « A flag, a homeland: from all Lebanon to the heart of Beirut ». Nora Bayrakdarian presented the differences of traditions, belongings and regions as a wealth for Lebanon. She also recalled that, in her view, the preservation of independence required the protection of institutions, respect for the law and the ability of Lebanese to work together.

Scouting as a School of Citizenship

The minister explained that she had placed Scouting at the heart of the ceremony because he taught youth to take responsibility and serve their community. It commended associations and their volunteers for their work in the humanitarian, social and educational fields.

To officials, scouts and guides, she asked not to wait for Lebanon to change to believe in him, but to contribute themselves to his future. She invited them to put their Scout promise into practice and make national unity a daily choice.

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