By December 1st, two elected Democrats are calling for responses on the US Megaspeed investigation and Nvidia’s contacts with Commerce.

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Two democrats in the House of Representatives ask US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick to explain how his department handled the Megaspeed investigation. Their letter, dated 19 November and published on 20 November, calls for replies and documents by 1 December. The investigation concerns possible violations of the rules for exporting advanced chips to China.

The elected question the role of Nvidia

Gregory Meeks, the House’s Chief Democrat of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, his counterpart in the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia, put ten questions to the ministry. In particular, they want to know when and why Justice took over the case, and whether the Office of Industry and Security, responsible for export control, had suspended its own investigations.

The elected representatives also asked whether Jeffrey Kessler, Undersecretary for Trade in Industry and Security, had authorized Nvidia to contact investigators directly and whether the company had access to non-public information. The mail is based on press information about suspected contacts. He asks the Ministry to verify them and does not demonstrate that these contacts were authorized or that they influenced the procedure.

What departments have confirmed

In a joint statement dated 16 November and posted on 17 November, the Ministries of Trade and Justice indicate that Commerce opened its investigation into Singapore’s Megaspeed company in 2024. In May 2025, investigators asked Nvidia for documents on its direct or indirect sales to Nvidia. In June, according to both ministries, Nvidia added Megaspeed to its list of companies to which it does not sell.

The Justice said they then took over the criminal investigation of Megaspeed. The news release does not specify the exact date of this change or whether Commerce had suspended its work. Nor does it resolve the questions raised by the two elected representatives about contacts with Nvidia. The purpose of the request for documents is precisely to clarify these points. Neither the mail nor the joint declaration establishes that an offence was committed by Nvidia or Megaspeed.

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