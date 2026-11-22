Shogun Club won the Brazilian jiu-jitsu Lebanon Open Cup standings with 333 points. Combat System and Knock Out complete the podium. On Saturday, the competition for the BFL X Pro.Sec festival at the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun in Beirut brought together 203 participants according to the press release.

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The Shogun club won the overall standings of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu Lebanon Open Cup, held on Saturday 21 November at the Camille-Chamoun Sports City in Beirut. With 333 points, he is ahead of Combat System (143 points) and Knock Out (64), according to Jalal Beainou.

203 participants in the Lebanon Open Cup

The competition was held at the BFL X Pro.Sec festival, under the supervision of the Lebanese Federation of Jiu-jitsu. According to the press release, 203 participants from different age groups came from Lebanon, Brazil, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and Yemen.

The Federation’s president, Ali Hamadé, its secretary general, Johnny Chalhoub, and BFL’s president, Serge Saad, took part in the awards ceremony. The reported ranking is that of clubs, not the individual rankings of categories.

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