The Lebanese Parliament received a French delegation and resumed consideration of home care. In Beirut, a street in Badaro closed until 4 p.m. Doha and Washington signed two cooperation texts.

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Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. in Beirut.Two committees of the Lebanese Parliament meet this morning: one must receive a French delegation, the other resumes the examination of the rules applicable to home care facilities. In Beirut, a street in Badaro is closed until 4 p.m. In Washington, Qatar and the United States signed two texts on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Two meetings at 11 a.m. in the Lebanese Parliament

The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Migrants will receive members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly. The Lebanese agenda announces an exchange on the latest political and diplomatic developments and on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two Parliaments. The Lebanese Parliament presented the meeting as a consultation, without a vote on the agenda.

At the same time, the Administration and Justice Commission must continue to study a bill to regulate the operation of home care facilities. Another text on its agenda would give Members standing and interest in requesting the Council of State to cancel administrative acts. These are two separate proposals, and their consideration alone does not change the rules in force. If a quorum is missing at 11 a.m., a second meeting of the Committee is scheduled at 11.30 a.m.

In Beirut, a targeted closure in Badaro

The Internal Security Forces announced the closure of Bani Kenaan Street in the Badaro area this Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a shooting. Cars must take the adjacent streets. The view is on this street, not the whole neighborhood. For mid-day travel, the deviation is expected until 4 p.m.

Doha and Washington sign on minerals and AI

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio chaired the eighth Strategic Dialogue between the two countries on Monday, 23 November in Washington. Doha announced a memorandum on the treatment of critical minerals and, separately, a partnership to accelerate cooperation in artificial intelligence.

The first text deals with an industrial step following extraction: the treatment of materials before their use. This is not the announcement of the opening of a mine or of a factory. The report does not set a funding or schedule for projects that may result. Exchanges also focused on the regional situation and freedom of navigation, without announcing a date for the resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

At the UN, a debate on technologies and conflict resolution

This Tuesday, at 5 p.m. in Beirut, the Security Council held an open debate on conflict resolution in a context of rapid technological change. The Latvian President Edgars RinkČvičs is to preside over the meeting proposed by his country, which holds the monthly presidency of the Council. This meeting is distinct from the in camera consultations on the report on resolution 1701, which were on the agenda of 19 November. The agenda does not provide for a decision on post-FINAL.

In France, the Senate budget and the death of Catherine Clément

The French Senate met from 2.30 p.m. in Paris, or 3.30 p.m. in Beirut. Senators must first review the findings of the Joint Joint Committee on End-of-Management Finance for 2026, then resume consideration of the articles in Part I of the draft budget for 2027. The first text adjusts the current exercise; the second prepares next year’s. The bill for 2027, considered rejected in the National Assembly, remains under discussion in the Senate.

The philosopher and novelist Catherine Clément died Monday in Paris, at 87 years old, announced her brother Jérôme. InTheo’s Journey, published in 1997, she recounted the discovery of religions through the encounters of a teenager travelling with her aunt. She also directed the programming of the Popular University of the Branly Quai Museum, where she extended this work through meetings between researchers, writers and the public.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, photo archive. François El Bacha / Libnanews.

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