Lebanon commemorates its independence with planned tributes to Yarze, Rachaya and Beirut. An explosion was reported in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. The tests announced at Qlayaat have yet to be confirmed. In Antalya, the new COP31 project recalls the Dubai consensus without setting a timetable for fossil fuels. Iran announces power restrictions, Peru reviews the Junín earthquake and Virginia reports a first measles-related death this year.

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Sunday, November 22, 2026, 8:00 a.m. in Beirut. Lebanon commemorates the 83rd anniversary of its independence. Tributes are planned in Yarze, Rachaya and Beirut, following Joseph Aoun’s call for Israeli withdrawal and the return of displaced residents. In southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reports an explosion and artillery fire. In Antalya, delegations have yet to decide whether to adopt the draft COP31 cover decision.

Independence: the tributes of Yarze, Rachaya and Beirut

Official ceremonies continue on Sunday. The Minister of Defence, Michel Menassa, is to lay a wreath at 11 a.m. at the monument of Emir Fakhreddine in Yarze. At 11:30 a.m., Environment Minister Tamara Elzein is expected to attend the Rachaya citadel. At 2 p.m., Minister Kamal Shehadi is due to lay flowers at the memorial plaque for René Moawad in Beirut’s Zarif neighbourhood.

The Rachaya citadel recalls the imprisonment of Lebanese leaders by the French mandate authorities in November 1943. Their release on 22 November sets the date of the national holiday. The departure of the last foreign troops took place three years later. The stele at Nahr al-Kalb commemorates that later event. Joseph Aoun spoke there on Saturday before the flag was raised.

The Lebanese President called for Israeli withdrawal, cessation of attacks and the return of displaced people from the South. He recalled that the decision on war and peace must belong to the State alone. The speech does not announce a timetable for withdrawal or return. This year, the holiday date remains Sunday, 22 November; the closure of the administrations, public institutions and municipalities is scheduled Monday 23.

The day before, children from South Lebanon raised the flag in the courtyard of the Ministry of Information. The Ministry, which said that it had organized its first national holiday ceremony in its premises this year, said that a troupe from Barja closed the ceremony with a dabke performance.

South Lebanon: National News Agency reports explosion in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported an explosion followed by a fire in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Nabatiyah district, which it attributed to Israeli forces. The same dispatch reported intermittent artillery fire near Kfar Tebnit. The dispatch was published at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday, Beirut time. It did not specify when the incident occurred or give a casualty or damage toll. This new episode follows reports in Baraachit and in the Marjayoun plain earlier in the evening.

Francophone mayors open their collection for Lebanon

The International Association of Francophone Mayors opened Saturday the « Solidarity Lebanon » collection, scheduled until 31 December. Lebanese communities must define and implement projects with the support of the association. The City of Paris participates in the initiative. The launch announcements did not say how much had been raised or disbursed.

Qlayaat: Trials announced, no commercial flights yet

The government announced tests for this Sunday at the René-Moawad airport in Qlayaat, Akkar. Whether the tests had taken place remained unconfirmed as of publication. December 14 remains the projected date for the start of regular service. The announcement of a trial does not amount to the opening of reservations or obtaining the necessary authorizations for commercial operation.

Iran: Tavanir announces power restrictions

The public operator Tavanir announced scheduled cuts from this Sunday. It cited difficulties supplying fuel to power stations and said it aimed to keep the grid stable. The announcement does not establish the extent of the outages actually implemented.

COP31: Antalya considers a third draft decision

The project put online by the UN Climate Convention secretariat refers to the Dubai consensus, but does not name fossil fuels. It does not set a new timetable for oil, gas or coal. The project maintains the goal of raising electricity to 35% of global final energy consumption by 2035. It also proposes to triple the financing of adaptation by 2035, without specifying the baseline.

The Turkish Presidency wishes to submit the draft to delegations between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. in Antalya, between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. in Beirut. Publication of the draft does not mean it has been adopted.

In Geneva, a working mandate on autonomous weapons

The States parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons mandated experts to develop in 2027 and 2028 an instrument governing autonomous lethal weapons. The Swiss Presidency announced the outcome of the consultations on Saturday. The mandate does not prejudge the legal form of the future instrument or its binding nature. Lebanon has been a party to the Convention since 2017.

Peru: Junín earthquake toll revised

The Peruvian civil defence recorded one death and 15 injuries after the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on Friday night. The new report, reflecting figures as of 10:10 p.m. on Saturday in Peru, supersedes the provisional toll of 16 injured. The death was recorded in Huánuco district. There were 152 uninhabitable housing units and 170 others affected.

United States: Virginia reports first death associated with measles in 2026

Virginia authorities announced on Friday the death of a child under five who had tested positive for measles. They did not disclose the child’s vaccination status. This first death associated with illness in the state in 2026 occurs while Virginia has recorded 220 cases since January, in a separate count. The national record reached 5,838 confirmed cases as at 19 November.

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