Lebanon was placed under the French mandate of the League of Nations, without annexation to France. However, this legal distinction does not deny any colonial domination. The text of the mandate provides for an evolution towards independence, while reserving in Paris broad military and diplomatic powers. This fact-check distinguishes the international status, the analysis of historians, the independence celebrated on 22 November 1943 and the withdrawal of the last French troops in 1946, in order to correct the replies too summary.

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The French mandate in Lebanon has a specific legal status: a guardianship entrusted to France by the League of Nations, not an annexation. But this does not allow any colonial dimension to be excluded. Historical work analysed French powers and their exercise as colonial domination. Answering only « France » to the question « What country colonized Lebanon? » erases this distinction.

The disagreement is therefore based on two uses of words. The first describes the legal category of a territory. The second examines a power relationship. A fact-check must check both, without turning the official name of the regime into proof of lack of domination.

French mandate in Lebanon: what the law provides

After the First World War and the disappearance of the Ottoman authority in the region, the victorious powers organized the system of mandates. Article 22 of the League of Nations Pact sets the framework for this. For some communities from the Ottoman Empire, it provides for provisional recognition as independent nations, accompanied by the assistance of an proxy power.

Lebanon and Syria fall under category A mandates. The scheme announces an evolution towards independence. However, he entrusts a tutelage to an outside power, on behalf of the League of Nations. The text also asks that the wishes of the people be taken into account in the choice of representative.

The Council of the League of Nations approved the mandate for Syria and Lebanon on 24 July 1922. It entered into force on 29 September 1923. These dates do not designate the beginning of any French presence. General Henri Gouraud had already proclaimed Greater Lebanon in Beirut on 1 September 1920.

Article 1 of the mandate requires that an organic status be drawn up within three years of its entry into force. It provides for an agreement with local authorities and takes into account the rights, interests and aspirations of the people. It also instructed France to facilitate the progressive development of Syria and Lebanon as independent States.

The text therefore does not attach Lebanese territory to French sovereignty by annexation. It would be incorrect to call it a French department or to assign it the status of an annexed colony without distinction. The legal name to be used is that of territory under French mandate.

Guardianship that goes far beyond mere counsel

However, the word « assistance » does not summarize French prerogatives. Article 2 authorizes the agent to maintain troops on site. He gave him authority and control over the local forces. It also allows it to use ports, railways and communications for its military purposes.

Article 3 gives him exclusive control over external relations. Syrian and Lebanese nationals abroad enjoy diplomatic and consular protection. Article 16 establishes French and Arabic as official languages. Article 17 requires, in return, an annual report to the Council of the League of Nations.

These provisions govern an external administration, not cooperation between two fully sovereign States. France must report to an international organization. Nevertheless, it retains decisive means in the military and diplomatic affairs of the territory under mandate.

The Lebanese Republic has a Constitution since 1926. The existence of a President, a Government and a Parliament does not mean unrestricted sovereignty. The proxy clauses preserve the French powers. Their elimination became one of the challenges of the crisis of November 1943.

Why historians also speak of colonialism

In historical studies, the adjective « colonial » not only refers to administrative status. It can qualify the long-term exercise of power by an external power over a population whose sovereignty it limits. The absence of annexation, therefore, does not preclude colonial analysis alone.

The work on the mandate thus examines administration, social relations, censorship and means of coercion. They also study alliances between French authorities and local actors. The existence of Lebanese partners is neither sufficient to erase power asymmetries nor to reduce all Lebanese to passive actors.

Historical works explicitly place this period in the history of colonized societies. A study published in September 2026 also analyses the French policies that have affected the Lebanese Constitution. It examines their colonial logic from archives and private documents.

This research does not retroactively change the name of the legal regime. They show why « mandate » and « colonial domination » may refer to two aspects of the same period. Historians debate specific mechanisms, resistance and the place of local actors. The only word « mandate » does not resolve these issues.

It is also important to avoid confusing any colonization with settlement alone. The analysis of a colonial power focuses on several forms of domination. It does not necessarily imply a massive settlement of settlers. Conversely, using this vocabulary never exempts from specifying the institutions and the period concerned.

1943 and 1946 correspond to two distinct stages

On 8 November 1943, the Lebanese deputies voted to abolish the constitutional clauses related to the mandate. The constitutional law is dated 9 November. France challenges this unilateral approach. The conflict concerns the ability of Lebanese institutions to decide without the consent of the representative.

On 11 November, the French authorities arrested President Bahara al-Khoury and the head of government Riad al-Solh. Leaders detained in Rachaya returned to freedom on 22 November, following Lebanese mobilization and diplomatic pressure. This date becomes that of the Independence Day.

Foreign military presence does not disappear on the same day. The transfer of skills and withdrawal of forces continued. The last French troops left in 1946. Presenting this year as the national holiday would be false; to eliminate the French presence as early as November 1943 would also be.

Diplomatic recognitions also follow their own timetable. The United States formally recognized Lebanese independence on 8 September 1944. A serious chronology must therefore distinguish between political act, recognition by each State and military evacuation.

The verdict: a reply too brief, not an absolute denial

« Lebanon was an annexed French colony »: false.The applicable legal regime was a mandate of the League of Nations. It provided for the development of the territory towards independence under French supervision.

» Since it was a mandate, there was no colonial domination »: an unfounded statement.The prerogatives of the agent and of historical works support a colonial reading of this domination. International status is not enough to refute it.

« France colonized Lebanon »: wording to be clarified.It may refer to this historical reading, but becomes misleading if it presents the colony as the legal status of Lebanon. For a short and rigorous response, the following wording retains both levels:

Lebanon was placed under the French mandate of the League of Nations after the First World War. This status was distinct from annexation. The exercise of French power is nevertheless considered colonial domination. Independence is celebrated on 22 November 1943; The French military withdrawal ended in 1946.

This check concerns the content of the statement, not the frequency of its display by a search engine. Automatic responses must maintain the distinction between legal status, power practices and dates of independence. The terms of reference and historical work allow each of these items to be monitored separately.

Archive illustration: Rachaya citadel photographed on May 6, 2019, not during the French mandate. Photo Hardscarf / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0, resized.

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