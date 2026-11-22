Virginia announced the death of a child under five years of age tested positive for measles. This is the first death associated with this infection reported in the state in 2026. The health authorities report 220 cases, 41 of which have been reported since 17 October, mainly in the central State. The federal record reached 5,838 confirmed cases on 19 November. The vaccination status of the child has not been made public.

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On 20 November, the health authorities in Virginia announced the death of a child under five who had been tested positive for measles. This is the first death associated with the disease reported in this US state in 2026. In a separate review, Virginia has recorded 220 cases since the beginning of the year.

The Virginia Department of Health did not specify the child’s place of residence, date of death, or vaccination status. He stated that he would not make other public information out of respect for family privacy. The communiqué does not allow this case to be linked to an identified home. The announcement applies to Virginia, not to the entire United States.

Measles progresses mainly in central Virginia

State health services have recorded 41 reports since 17 October, most of them in several counties in central Virginia. The persons concerned were not vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. The Department does not break down these two categories in its press release and believes that other infections have probably not yet been reported. There is no basis for applying this collective finding to the deceased child.

The 220 cases recorded in 2026 exceed the total of the 34 previous years combined, according to the State status report. This is the highest annual figure observed in Virginia since 1988. The fall rise is not the first episode of the year. In May, the authorities recognized a home in Buckingham County. They had expanded its perimeter to the neighbouring county of Cumberland in June, before declaring the home closed on 18 August.

The latest exposure notices concern two health facilities, in Farmville and Charlottesville, on time ranges between 15 and 17 November. Charlottesville alert targets specific areas, including emergency services and part of the hospital floors. These notices invite those present at the indicated times to monitor any symptoms until 7 or 8 December, as appropriate. They do not indicate that hospitals present a permanent risk. Nor do the authorities link these notices to the death announced on Friday.

In the United States, 5,838 confirmed cases as at 19 November

At the federal level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had recorded 5,838 confirmed cases as at 19 November. This provisional balance sheet exceeds by more than two and a half times the 2,289 cases recorded in the total of 2025. It includes 18 cases detected in foreign visitors. Of the total, 5,629 infections, or 96%, are associated with identified households. More than 1,300 households are still in operation, the transmission of which began in 2025.

Virginia’s announcement comes three days after the loss of American measles elimination status. This status, acquired in 2000, did not mean that the country no longer listed any cases. Imported infections and even limited local chains could still occur. Its loss reflects sustained transmission for at least 12 months. It is therefore the transmission chains, not the only level of the balance sheet or an isolated death, that determine this status.

The CDC also noted a decline in measles, mumps and rubella vaccine coverage in kindergarten children. It increased from 95.2% in the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025-2026. This national average masks significant local differences. A home can expand into a community where many children are not protected, even if the state-wide average is higher.

Targeted alerts to limit new exposures

The virus is transmitted by air. It may remain in a room until two hours after the departure of a contagious person. Young children, pregnant people and immunocompromised people are at increased risk of complications. These include pneumonia and encephalitis. The Virginia Department of Health recalls that two doses of vaccine provide approximately 97% protection against the disease.

Faced with the resumption of cases, the Virginia authorities invited families to check their vaccination books. In areas where the virus is circulating, they also advise parents of infants aged six to eleven months to discuss an early dose with their doctor. This dose does not replace the usual schedule. In case of fever and rash after possible exposure, the health services recommend calling the clinic or hospital before going there, in order to avoid further contact in the waiting room.

Virginia plans to incorporate death into its surveillance chart at its next update on Tuesday, 24 November. Potentially exposed persons in Farmville and Charlottesville must continue to monitor symptoms until the dates set out in their respective notices.

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