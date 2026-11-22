The judge for interim orders of the Nantes Administrative Court suspended the construction permit and the environmental authorization of the detention centre in Carquefou. It considered that an impact assessment was necessary. The decree characterizing the draft as a general interest remains in force and recourse to the substance remains pending. Orders are provisional. The judge notes the expected effects on a wetland and an afforestation that houses protected species. The court set no date for its decisions on the merits.

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On Friday, 20 November, the Nantes Administrative Court suspended the construction permit and environmental clearance of the planned administrative detention centre in Carquefou, northeast of Nantes. The Court of First Instance considers that the 140-seat project should have been the subject of an impact assessment. On the other hand, it refused to suspend the order which described the project as being of general interest.

The three orders distinguish the decision to proceed with a public project from the authorizations necessary for its implementation. The general interest classification of 4 February 2026 remains in force. But it does not replace the permit issued by the Prefect of the Loire-Atlantique on 18 August, nor the environmental authorization of 1 September. These two decisions can no longer serve as a basis for the work as long as their suspension applies.

Carquefou detention centre planned on a wetland

The permit concerns land owned by the State, rue de la Mainguais. The centre, presented in the file as the Nantes detention centre, would include a court annex. The order that examines the permit numbers the floor area at 5,789 square metres and provides for 173 parking spaces. A detention centre is a closed place where persons subject to removal may be kept pending execution. This is not a penal institution.

The judge noted that the project resulted in the removal of nearly two hectares of wetlands. The file also provides for the disappearance of about two hectares of oak and forest brush. The judge held that afforestation was used as habitat for several dozen protected animal species, including 21 species of birds. These findings relate to the effects of the project, not to an assessment of the destruction already observed on the spot.

The court notes two reasons why the project was to be subject to a pre-screening: the planned deforestation to change land use and the extent of parking. The judge considers that places are not private, even when their access is controlled. It then examines the concrete effects of the work. Given their scope and the surrounding environment, it considers that a comprehensive environmental assessment, including an impact assessment, was necessary.

There was a consultation, but not the study required

The prefecture held an electronic consultation from 23 April to 23 July. The file submitted to the public included an environmental impact study, which the judge noted. However, it distinguishes this document from the impact assessment required for the project as submitted to it. Neither the consultation nor the impact study exempts this assessment when the nature and extent of the effects make it mandatory.

The Prefect had referred the matter to the Environmental Authority on 6 October, when appeals were already under way, to determine whether the study should be carried out. As of 20 November, the Order states that no exemption decision had been taken. The judge therefore assessed himself, at this stage of the proceedings, whether the absence of an impact assessment justified the suspension of both authorisations. He considered that to be the case.

The suspended yard, the litigation continues

A number of associations and unions have filed appeals, including the Association des riparians et amis de la Beaujoire. The court recognizes an interest in challenging the environmental permit and authorization. In the separate section devoted to the general interest, the judge did not consider any means of creating, at this stage, a serious doubt as to the legality of the decree of 4 February. This rejection does not prejudice the decision of the court on the merits.

The Environmental Ordinance states that its suspension results in the interruption of the physical operations which would be under way on the basis of the Order of 1 September. The judge did not issue an additional injunction, since he considered this consequence inherent in the suspension. This does not establish what work actually started or the date of a material shutdown. The court specifies that orders may be appealed to the Council of State within 15 days. The actions for annulment remain pending in Nantes.

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